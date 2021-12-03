South Florida WR Camden Brown talks FSU in-home visit, decision plans

Like many high-profile recruits, it's getting down to crunch time for St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Camden Brown. On Thursday night, Brown got a chance to host a pair of FSU assistant coaches as offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and receivers coach Ron Dugans both stopped by his home. In an interview with Warchant, Brown talked about the message he received from the FSU staff, his feelings about the 'Noles and also what is next before he finalizes his college decision. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

WR Camden Brown is still heavily considering the Noles. (Rivals.com)

Brown took an official visit to FSU for the Miami game, and that was obviously a positive experience. It sounds like the Seminoles' coaches came through again on Thursday. "It was really good," Brown said of the in-home visit. "They told me the guy they are looking for, and that I'm that guy -- that is going to be aggressive. Tonight we had a real man-to-man conversation. I felt good after it." The former Pitt commitment had to wait a little longer than some might have expected to get an offer from the Seminoles, but Brown said that isn't a concern at all. "Everything happens for a reason, and you have to be patient," the St. Thomas Aquinas star said. "Everything will take care of itself, is the way I look at it. Coach Dugans is great. He is always turned up and always has that high volume. That stands out a lot to me." While Dugans has been close with Brown throughout the process, the receiver said Dillingham made the biggest presentation during Thursday's visit. "He did the main part of the talking in how he was going to use me in the offense," Brown said. "That I can be that guy he can depend on, like throwing the ball into one-on-one coverage. Stuff like that. I'm high on them." Brown's high school team has another big game tonight against Gainesville Buchholz, and once that is over, he is going to take an official visit to Auburn. The week after that, he's likely going to take an official visit to South Carolina. Brown says that after those visits, he's going to announce and sign on Dec. 15.

