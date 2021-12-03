South Florida WR Camden Brown talks FSU in-home visit, decision plans
Like many high-profile recruits, it's getting down to crunch time for St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Camden Brown.
On Thursday night, Brown got a chance to host a pair of FSU assistant coaches as offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and receivers coach Ron Dugans both stopped by his home.
In an interview with Warchant, Brown talked about the message he received from the FSU staff, his feelings about the 'Noles and also what is next before he finalizes his college decision.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Brown took an official visit to FSU for the Miami game, and that was obviously a positive experience. It sounds like the Seminoles' coaches came through again on Thursday.
"It was really good," Brown said of the in-home visit. "They told me the guy they are looking for, and that I'm that guy -- that is going to be aggressive. Tonight we had a real man-to-man conversation. I felt good after it."
The former Pitt commitment had to wait a little longer than some might have expected to get an offer from the Seminoles, but Brown said that isn't a concern at all.
"Everything happens for a reason, and you have to be patient," the St. Thomas Aquinas star said. "Everything will take care of itself, is the way I look at it. Coach Dugans is great. He is always turned up and always has that high volume. That stands out a lot to me."
While Dugans has been close with Brown throughout the process, the receiver said Dillingham made the biggest presentation during Thursday's visit.
"He did the main part of the talking in how he was going to use me in the offense," Brown said. "That I can be that guy he can depend on, like throwing the ball into one-on-one coverage. Stuff like that. I'm high on them."
Brown's high school team has another big game tonight against Gainesville Buchholz, and once that is over, he is going to take an official visit to Auburn. The week after that, he's likely going to take an official visit to South Carolina.
Brown says that after those visits, he's going to announce and sign on Dec. 15.
So what are his feelings about the Seminoles heading into this stretch run?
"Opportunities are open there. And they think I'm the guy for it," the three-star receiver said. "FSU was one of the schools I've always wanted to go to when I was a sophomore. The environment in Tallahassee is really good. The fans are great. It's a cool vibe out there."
But Brown is certainly keeping his options open. And he discussed what he's looking to see in these final campus visits.
"I'm looking for how I'm going to look at myself there and my comfort level," he said. "You see the transfer portal and different guys going different places. I don't want to be like that. I want to be at one place. I want to go to a college that is going to take me far and not just with football."
While the recruiting attention is exciting, it took a lot of work for Brown to take his game to another level as a senior. And now he is reaping the rewards.
"Definitely I can say my confidence level is a lot better, and my leadership," he said. "I always had the ability to go up and get the ball. So I just had to keep working to be consistent, and all the guys on the team trust me, and I love those guys. So it has come together this year."
----------------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board