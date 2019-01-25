We are now less than two weeks from Signing Day (February 6), so that leaves just two more weekends for prospects to take official visits. Despite a large number os the top prospects signing in December, there are still some big names out there still trying to figure out who they will sign with the first Wednesday in February. We take a look at where some of the best in the South (Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi) stand and who they visit this weekend.

Visiting: Florida State

Bell is entering this weekend with Auburn on top of his list. He is not shy about his love for the Tigers, so can the Seminoles change that? Florida State came in late with an offer in December, so he may not have as strong of a connection with the Seminole coaches as he does with those on the Plains. This visit was on, then off a few days ago, then back on by mid-week, so lets see what kind of ground Florida State make up. Auburn seems to have a pretty substantial lead at this time. Trending: Auburn

Visiting: Ole Miss Cox is still committed to Tennessee, but will he stick with the Vols? He took his official visit to Knoxville a couple of weeks ago, then was at Auburn, the in-state school last week. It has long been rumored that the Tigers were a legit threat to Tennessee, and the fact that Auburn was closer to home played a big role in that. Ole Miss has not been viewed in the same way as Auburn, but could that change after this weekend? Cox has not talked about his visit to Auburn, but based on the chatter, it went very well. Trending: Auburn

Visiting: Mississippi State This will be official visit No. 2 for Duncan and it could be a big one. Mississippi State lost DJ James, another Alabama defensive back to Oregon earlier this week, so Duncan becomes that much more important to the Bulldog staff. Duncan has relationships with Mississippi State coaches, including head coach Joe Moorhead. He has a good feel for the campus, but Duncan wants to get a deeper look at the overall program this weekend. North Carolina had the first official visit and West Virginia is a school hoping to get the last one next weekend. Trending: Mississippi State

Visiting: Ole Miss Can Ole Miss get Ealy back? The Rivals100 running back was a Rebels commitment up until January 8. He was committed for over a year, so there is still a lot of interest in the in-state school. Alabama has now secured an official visit for next weekend, so it is down to the Crimson Tide, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Clemson. The FutureCast and FanFutureCast all read Clemson, so the Tigers appear to be the favorite. Matt Luke and his staff will work hard to change that this weekend. Regardless of who signs Ealy February 6 will then have to wait for the MLB Draft in June to see if they actually ever get him on campus. Trending: Clemson

Visiting: Louisville A lot has happened this week around Griffin. He decommitted from NC State Monday, so that drew a lot of attention. He was thinking about being done with visits and just focusing on Auburn, Georgia Tech and NC State, but that changed quickly. On Wednesday, he scheduled a visit to Louisville this weekend and Florida State the weekend before Signing Day. The in-state school, Georgia Tech, is close to home, they have a coaching staff that has created a new energy on the Flats and his brother is a freshman there, so they could be the favorites. This one is not over yet though. Trending: Georgia Tech

Visiting: Florida State Last week we teased that Earl Barquet could be on Commitment Watch over the weekend to TCU, and a day after his visit, he did pull the trigger to the Horned Frogs. If there is one to watch this weekend, it would be another from Louisiana in Legendre. The one-time Kansas commit has become a top target for Florida State. Miami has entered the picture since Dan Enos took over as offensive coordinator, but the Hurricanes trail the Seminoles. Legendre can throw, he can run and he is a dual-threat quarterback that really appeals to Kendall Briles and Willie Taggart. Look for FSU to push hard for this four-star signal caller. Trending: Florida State

Visiting: Ole Miss Can Ole Miss hold on to Mingo? They would love seal the deal this weekend and go ahead and end this one. Mississippi State looks like their biggest threat. At one time he was going to visit Florida State next weekend, now it that visit could go to Georgia, but Ole Miss would prefer he stays home February 1. He is close to the Ole Miss staff, he likes the vibe around Oxford, and as long as he feels good about how he fits into Rich Rodriguez’ offense, then the odds seem to be in their favor to hang on here. The Bulldogs in Starkville are very much in play though. His high school quarterback, Will Rogers (2020) just committed to Mississippi State and he is very close with signee Jarrian Jones. Trending: Ole Miss

Visiting: Florida State How will this one end? Moore was a long-time Mississippi State before re-opening his recruitment earlier this month. Auburn was viewed as the favorite, then he visited Florida a couple of weeks ago and the Gators made a big move. There was a lot of chatter that Moore was on the verge of committing following that visit the Swamp. He has not committed yet, and now Florida State has a chance to become a contender. It looks like a battle between Auburn and Florida, so lets see if the ‘Noles can make it a three team race this weekend. LSU is set to receive the final visit next weekend. Trending: Florida

Visiting: Mississippi State Starkville has been Pickering’s home away from home the last few years. He has visited Mississippi State, the school he is committed to much more than any other school he has considered. LSU had him on campus last weekend and Alabama will get the last visit. The Crimson Tide have been looked at as the biggest threat to Mississippi State for a couple of months. Joe Moorhead and his staff still look to be in a very good position to sign Pickering, but this visit is still very important. Trending: Mississippi State

Visiting: Ole Miss There is some buzz around the Rebels with Plumlee heading into this weekend. He is still committed to Georgia, but the odds of him staying with the Bulldogs do not seem to be too high at this time. Since UGA asked Plumlee to blue shirt, he has taken a look at other options. Auburn had him on campus last weekend and he was at Mississippi State before that. Florida State is set to have him in Tallahassee next weekend, but this weekend will be all about Ole Miss. He was offered more as an athlete early by Matt Luke, but he is now a quarterback target for offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez. The Mississippi State Bulldogs may have the best chance to flip Plumlee right now, but if things go well this weekend, Ole Miss could take that over. Trending: Mississippi State

Visiting: Ole Miss Spivey, an Arkansas commit debated up until Monday whether he would take this visit to Ole Miss or not. He decided to take it and the Rebels are viewed as a legit threat to the Razorbacks. His mother is important here, and she will be with him this weekend. Spivey has visited Ole Miss once before, back in the spring and although the visit was short, he saw enough to keep him interested. Coach Rodriguez was in to see him this week and the Ole Miss staff turned up the heat on Spivey late in the fall and they will try to flip him this weekend. Trending: Arkansas

Visiting: Alabama Texas A&M got Sopsher on campus quietly late in 2018, but do the real visits starts now? We can’t rule the Aggies out, but the buzz has been around Alabama and LSU since Sopsher’s recruitment started years ago. There has been a lot of chatter about the Crimson Tide holding a slight edge, but LSU is the home-state school, they are targeting his brother Rodney Sopsher as well and he is closest with Ed Orgeron. There has been a big shake up on the Tide’s staff, but defensive line coach Craig Kulikowski is still there and you can bet he will spend a lot of time with Sopher this weekend. The time is now for Alabama because LSU gets the final visit next weekend. Trending: LSU

Visiting: Kentucky Is this a good sign for Wildcats? The former Kentucky commitment was set to take his official visit next weekend, but Ward moved it up and canceled his visit to Florida State. The Seminoles may still get a visit next weekend, but he is not sure of that yet. Mike Stoops and the staff in Lexington want Ward back. LSU was the favorite, but Ward said earlier this week that he no longer has a top school. He visited Texas A&M last weekend and the Aggies put themselves in the race. Ward’s interest never went away despite is decommitment, but will they ever be back on top? This weekend is key. Trending: Kentucky

Visiting: Texas A&M Williams is still on the Alabama commitment list, but he is not expected to sign with the Crimson Tide. He took an official visit to Miami last week, he is planning to visit LSU next week, and this weekend, he will be at Texas A&M. The Aggies are a new school in this race, so how will Williams feel in College Station? The word is he had a great time at Miami and has gotten pretty comfortable with the Hurricane coaching staff. Trending: Miami