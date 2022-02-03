Special event tonight: Live video chat with FSU BOT Chair Peter Collins
Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Warchant.com will welcome a very special guest for a live Q&A session that will be available to our subscribers and all FSU fans on Warchant TV.
Peter Collins, who serves as Chair of the FSU Board of Trustees, will join us to discuss Seminole Athletics and the direction of the program under new leadership. Within the last year, FSU has hired new President Richard McCullough, new Athletics Director Michael Alford, and Collins was elected Board of Trustees chair.
Among the topics expected to be discussed are Florida State's increased investment in athletics, the changing landscape of college sports, facility renovations and construction, the opportunities and challenges related to Name, Image and Likeness, and more.
The program will be hosted by Warchant's Tom Lang and Ira Schoffel, but we are currently taking questions from fans on the Tribal Council message board, and we will take more during the live chat.
We hope you will join us for this informative event.
Here is Peter Collins' bio from the FSU Board of Trustees website:
Peter Collins is Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Forge Capital Partners, LLC ("Forge"). Mr. Collins directs all private equity activities for Forge and is the CEO of Forge's real estate private equity fund business. Over the last 20 years, Mr. Collins has overseen more than $1.5 billion of real estate and corporate transactions including over eight million square feet of commercial and residential real estate development/acquisitions/dispositions.
Peter is a former Trustee of the Florida State University Foundation and recently completed a 2-year term as Chair of the FSU Endowment. Peter is a past Executive Committee member of the FSU College of Business Board of Governors. In 2010, Peter was appointed by the Governor and Cabinet and confirmed by the Florida Senate to the $200 billion State of Florida Pension Investment Advisory Council and recently ended a term as its Chair. In 2019, Peter was elected to the Board of the Florida Council of 100. Peter is a member of the Urban Land Institute and the International Council of Shopping Centers.
An Eagle Scout, Mr. Collins is the past Southern Region, Area 4 (State of Florida) President and member of the Southern Region Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America (“BSA”). Peter is currently President of the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council. Peter is a past member of the BSA National Foundation Board of Trustees and former Chair of the BSA National Foundation’s Investment Committee. Additionally, Peter is the recipient of the BSA’s prestigious Silver Beaver, Silver Antelope and National Outstanding Eagle Scout awards.
Mr. Collins earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance as well as his MBA from Florida State University. Peter and his wife, Jennifer, live in Tampa, Florida and have four children. Mr. Collins is an avid golfer, hunter, and private pilot.
