Special event tonight: Live video chat with FSU BOT Chair Peter Collins

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Warchant.com will welcome a very special guest for a live Q&A session that will be available to our subscribers and all FSU fans on Warchant TV.

Peter Collins, who serves as Chair of the FSU Board of Trustees, will join us to discuss Seminole Athletics and the direction of the program under new leadership. Within the last year, FSU has hired new President Richard McCullough, new Athletics Director Michael Alford, and Collins was elected Board of Trustees chair.

Among the topics expected to be discussed are Florida State's increased investment in athletics, the changing landscape of college sports, facility renovations and construction, the opportunities and challenges related to Name, Image and Likeness, and more.

The program will be hosted by Warchant's Tom Lang and Ira Schoffel, but we are currently taking questions from fans on the Tribal Council message board, and we will take more during the live chat.

We hope you will join us for this informative event.

