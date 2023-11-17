Jordynn Dudley had to wait a few games to score her first goal in an NCAA Tournament match.

But when the chance presented itself Friday night, the Florida State freshman made the most of it, scoring a special game-winning goal.

After a scoreless first half against Texas A&M, Dudley made an attacking run in the 55th minute, showing exceptional body control to wrangle a header in from FSU forward Beata Olsson. She stabilized the bouncing ball first with an extended foot and then two headers, bringing it down and knocking it past Texas A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell for her 11th goal of the season.

As it turned out, that goal would be all the top-seeded Seminoles (18-0-1) needed to dispose of the Aggies, winning 1-0 at the Seminole Soccer Complex to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

That third-round match will be against No. 5 seed Texas, which beat No. 4 seed Wisconsin earlier Friday at the Seminole Soccer Complex, on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

While the win came, it was not without its stress. The Seminoles were a bit sloppy early and didn't manage their first shot until the 32nd minute and didn't get their first shot on goal until the 40th minute.

FSU finished with a 12-9 shot advantage, but actually had less shots on goal than the Aggies (5 to 4). TAMU had the first three shots of the match -- including a header which bounced off the crossbar in the 23rd minute -- but the Seminoles held the majority of the possession and were more dangerous throughout, with 10 corner kicks to the Aggies' four.

FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque came up big on a few occasions at protecting the lead. In the 60th minute, TAMU broke on a run and set up midfielder Adysen Armenta for an uncontested shot at goal. She put it on frame but a diving save by Roque kept the Seminoles in front.

Shortly later in the 68th minute, Roque again rose to the occasion, knocking a TAMU header in the box over the bar to again preserve the lead. Roque finished the match with a season-high five saves, giving her 31 saves on the season.