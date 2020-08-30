"Special teams is treated here like offense or defense," said senior safety Cyrus Fagan, who blocked a field goal in the team's last preseason scrimmage. "It's very emphasized here. And it's an amazing key to be a successful football team -- doing the right things on special teams. Because some people might take it as a joke, some people might play around, but that's where you get that edge. And that's where you've got to be at your best."

Being the best in that area is something head coach Mike Norvell takes very seriously.

Typically, through the course of a preseason camp, fans might hear a college football head coach talk about getting "good work" on special teams once or twice a week.

Norvell has mentioned special teams virtually daily during his after-practice Zoom sessions with the media. On Friday, he said that was the main focus of the entire practice.

Based on recent seasons, Florida State could use the added attention.

Since 2016, Florida State's average finish in the FEI index for special teams performance has been 65th in the nation. Memphis' average over that same span was 16th, including having the No. 1-ranked special teams in the country in 2016 and the No. 4 unit in 2019.

Memphis ranked in the top 15 in three of the four years Norvell was at the helm. Florida State never finished higher than 45th during that span, and the Seminoles were 87th in the country a season ago.