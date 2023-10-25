While this was the latest and one of the flashiest special-teams plays the Seminoles have made this season, it's certainly been a team effort. All of that has combined to FSU's special teams rank as the best in the country according to ESPN's SP+ rankings eight weeks into the season.

"Great job by all guys blocking, they battled through that, but when he hit the seam, I knew nobody was going to catch him. That was the momentum we needed," Norvell said. "It was a huge boost to our team. Deuce actually got to break the rock because it was such a big play in the game that I think really sparked us."

The kickoff return touchdown came at such a huge moment, immediately after Duke returned an interception for a touchdown to take a 17-7 lead in the second quarter, that Norvell elected Spann to break the rock in the locker room after the win. Even though he didn't get in at all on offense against Duke, playing two snaps in the entire game, both as a kick returner.

"Special teams, so proud of our guys. The kickoff return for a touchdown, something that we've been emphasizing, working to see it all come together..." Norvell said of Spann's kick return. "I was so happy for Deuce. I was talking to him throughout the course of the week. JP (special teams coordinator John Papuchis) did a great job with the scheme and putting together a return that we thought could give us a chance to have a game-changing play. We knew Deuce was ready. He's been working. He's been preparing. I was talking to him throughout the week, and even in the pregame, just be ready for this."

A week after Keon Coleman nearly returned a punt for a touchdown against Syracuse, Deuce Spann did return a kickoff for a touchdown in the Seminoles' 38-20 win over Duke. It's the second straight year that FSU has returned a kickoff back for a touchdown, something the Seminoles had not done since Kermit Whitfield's iconic return touchdown in the 2013 national championship game before Trey Benson did it last year on the opening kickoff of the Boston College game.

It took a few years for all that work to really start showing up on the field, but it's undeniable at this point.

We see how much of a focus special teams are for the Seminoles each day out on the practice field. In the middle of each practice, the team spends a sizable portion of time on all aspects of special teams from kickoff returns and kickoff coverage to punt returns and punt coverage and field goals.

While some may not see the value of this third phase of football games, Norvell made it clear from his opening press conference at FSU that he wanted his team's special teams units to be excellent.

FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald's perfect 8 for 8 start on field goals is the longest streak without a miss by an FSU kicker to start a season since Roberto Aguayo made his first 14 field goals of the 2014 season. Fitzgerald is also a perfect 37 of 37 on extra points, having never made all of his extra points in an entire season in any of his first three seasons.

It's quite a redemption tour for Fitzgerald after he missed five of his first nine field goals last season and was very much on the hot seat.

"Ryan has done a great job this year to this point and he’s handled everything like a pro," Papuchis said a few weeks ago of Fitzgerald. "Whether it’s when he wasn’t hitting the ball as well a year ago and really toward the end of last year I thought he did a nice job of responding, I feel like it’s carried into this year. And he knows though that you’re one kick away or one game away from people being back on you a little bit. I don’t think he worries about that. I think he’s going to go out there and do the best he can possibly do.”

While FSU punter Alex Mastromanno was serviceable in his first three seasons with the Seminoles, the Melbourne, Australia, native has elevated his play in a major way this season.

His 47.3 yards per punt average is nearly four full yards better than his previous career high (43.5 in 2020). With 24 punts in seven games, Mastromanno isn't eligible for the national leaderboard (3.5 punts per game required and he's at 3.43). If he had one more punt and were eligible, his 47.3 yards per punt would rank eighth nationally.

According to Pro Football Focus, 10 of Mastromanno's 24 punts have been inside the 20-yard line, only five have been returned and his 44.2 net yards per punt (punting yardage minus return yardage) ranks fifth nationally among all punters.

In addition to being FSU's leading receiver, Coleman also ranks 21st nationally in yards per punt return (10.2). His 17 punt returns through seven games are the third-most nationally and the two players above him have played in eight games. His 90.2 punt return grade from PFF ranks sixth nationally.

One of the Seminoles' few special teams hiccups this season was the kick return touchdown they allowed to begin the second half of the Virginia Tech game. That 99-yard return greatly hurts FSU's average return allowed, the main reason why FSU is among the worst teams nationally.

That one return can't be ignored but it does certainly skew the numbers. If you removed the touchdown, FSU has allowed 18 kickoff returns to go 354 yards, an average return of 19.7 yards which ranks 69th nationally.

But even that one kick return can't knock FSU out of the top national spot in SP+'s special teams ranking. Just as the hard work Norvell and the Seminoles have done across the offense and defense has paid dividends, this special teams work deserves plenty of recognition as well.

"It's one of the foundations of our program. I think Coach JP does a wonderful job in how he attacks but how he also builds a system for our guys. I'm going to be in every special teams meeting there is. I think our guys understand the importance from the top down of what that's going to be, how we teach, the technique, the fundamentals," Norvell said of FSU's special teams. "There's a lot of buy-in around this program because guys have seen the impact, they've seen the difference. You look into this year and it's been very positive for us and I'm going to tell you, there are still so many times you look back already up to this part of the year and be like, 'Man, we could have been so much better.'

"There's still growth that's necessary, but I'm really proud of our guys and their confidence in what we ask them to do because if you want to be good, you have to invest in it. I think we do when it comes to the work at practice and the way our guys implement that into each game."