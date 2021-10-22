Sporting 'Noles: Assessing Florida State-UMass from a Fantasy perspective

When you’re hot, the last thing you want to see is a bye week. When you’re hot, the second to last thing you want to see is a volatile game like UMass. But here we are at Sporting ‘Noles, unafraid of the challenge in front of us and happy that the Seminoles are back on the field with a chance to improve on serious progress in their past two games. The picks in Chapel Hill -- with lines generated by PrizePicks.com -- went 3-0 again, meaning we enter this week’s minefield undefeated for the season. Prize Picks listed props for just three players in this game, all FSU players as one might imagine, so here goes nothin’. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial*** Recap: North Carolina Week: 3-0 Season Record: 8-0 Props, commence!

Will Mike Norvell and the 'Noles run away with one against UMass? (USA Today Sports Images)

Game Prop: Jordan Travis over/under 207.5 passing yards

The take: Travis was electric last we saw him, accounting for five touchdowns and 11 straight completions on the way to a rocking chair victory over perennially over-touted North Carolina. Travis has not thrown for 200 yards in a game this season, and has only gone north of this prop once -- in Florida State’s win over Jacksonville State in 2020. So what do we do with this number? Defensively speaking, UMass is extremely vulnerable to the run and the pass. Will Mike Norvell try to keep Travis’ body from taking some blows ahead of five consecutive physical tests? Will the Seminole offense do what it does, no matter the opponent, on the way to a few hundred yards on the ground? Will FSU handle business to the level that Travis won’t be out there long enough to throw for this many yards? Explaining Relativity to a toddler is probably easier than this pick, but the official guess is Travis hits two shot plays on the way to 195 yards and an easy, breezy sideline assignment. Verdict: Under

Game Prop: Jashaun Corbin over/under 92.5 rushing yards

The take: Corbin can account for darn near all of this number on one run, as we’ve repeatedly seen this season. While the redshirt sophomore has eclipsed 100 yards three times in 2021, the last time he beat this number was against Louisville. It should also be noted Corbin was banged up a bit in Chapel Hill. Still, if No. 0 is out there, he’s an ever-present threat to break off dozens of yards in just one attempt. We’re going to make a guess that the running back stable will be a revolving door this week, with Corbin and Treshaun Ward yielding a few more carries to Lawrence Toafili and perhaps some others. But it wouldn’t be a stunner if Corbin beat this total on his two longest totes of the day. Verdict: Under

Game Prop: Ontaria 'Pokey' Wilson over/under 46.5 receiving yards

The take: Wilson has exceeded this number more than a handful of times in his Seminole career, most recently in September at Wake Forest (91 yards). This play is the one Sporting ‘Noles HQ feels best about as there are a few indicators trending toward a big day for Wilson: * Through the fear of Jordan Travis’ legs and read-option skills, the Seminole offense is getting better at creating wide-open looks down the field. Per Pro Football Focus, North Carolina was the worst coverage unit that FSU had seen in 2021. It gets more advantageous this weekend. * Chemistry matters. All three of Wilson’s touchdowns this year have come when Travis is quarterbacking, including two shot plays. * Given UMass’ equal-opportunity defensive deficiencies, if FSU's coaches can spare their quarterback some bumps and bruises, they should. This means a few more aerial looks. Also, if the Seminoles play well enough to roll a second quarterback out there, it doesn’t preclude the top receivers from staying on the field for a series or two. Verdict: Over

The Final Word