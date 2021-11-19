Sporting 'Noles: Examining FSU-Boston College from a Fantasy perspective

While we didn’t have a proper article up for last week’s proceedings, if you are a member of Warchant and were hunting the message boards last week, you didn’t just see picks. You saw one-way tickets to the pay window known as PrizePicks.com. (We’re not actually gloating that much. The Jashaun Corbin prop of 67.5 yards hit by the minimum, as a one-yard gain on the final drive put the Seminoles’ running back at 68 rushing yards for the game. If you didn’t think 4th-and-14 was gripping enough, how about that?) Now fresh off rivalry euphoria, Florida State heads to the ever-blasé atmosphere of Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College. The atmosphere doesn’t mean the game itself -- and the key numbers below -- won’t be exciting. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

The last time Jordan Travis was in Chestnut Hill, he made magic happen.

Recap: Miami Week: 3-0 Season Record: 14-5 Props, commence!

Game Prop: Jordan Travis, FSU, over/under 44.5 rushing yards

The take: Last week's graphic from the Warchant Postgame Show -- which you can catch here 10-15 minutes after the game -- said it all: “Health Matters.” A healthy Jordan Travis added all the elements of doubt necessary for Florida State to top the 30-point plateau. Travis racked up 336 yards of combined offense (62 on the ground) and two rushing touchdowns. Boston College doesn’t defend the run all that well this season. If the ‘Noles keep to a run/pass split that heavily favors the team’s legs over its hands, we like Travis to go North of this number by a healthy margin. Verdict: Over



Game Prop: Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, over/under 42.5 rush yards

The take: An interesting number, considering the 6-foot-5 Phil Jurkovec is a pocket-passing quarterback by trade. But if you look beyond his bulky frame, the Eagle signal-caller has eclipsed 60 rushing yards every time he’s played meaningful snaps this season. What gives Sporting ‘Noles pause from mashing the over? The opponents were Colgate, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. We lean on Seminole sacks to counterbalance big gainers on the ground here. Verdict: Under

Game Prop: Zay Flowers, BC, over/under 75.5 receiving yards