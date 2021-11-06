Sporting 'Noles: FSU-N.C. State from a Fantasy perspective

It’s time for a bounce back. Not just for the Seminoles, but for Sporting ‘Noles HQ. After an 8-0 start in our PrizePicks.com prop plays, the Sporting ‘Noles have gone 1-2 each of the past two games. Florida State’s inability to get the ground game going up at Clemson -- for anyone on the roster -- short-circuited the road trip. Will Shipley was the lone hit. Now comes a new challenge. N.C. State, injured as it may be, takes on a Seminole team on a campus wrought with the flu bug. How many Seminoles will miss today’s game and/or be limited? We just don’t know. It feels like 2020 all over again in that regard, but no matter, we press onward! *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial*** Recap: Clemson Week: 1-2 Season Record: 10-4 Props, commence!

Are Jordan Travis and the Seminoles healthy enough to run away with one prop win? We'll see. (Melina Myers/USAToday Sports Images)

Game Prop: Jordan Travis, FSU, over/under 44.5 rushing yards

The take: This one feels easy for a lot of reasons. First, the last two dual-threat quarterbacks the Wolfpack have faced -- D.J. Uiagalelei and Malik Cunningham -- have both cleared 60 rushing yards. Next, attrition on the Wolfpack side includes starting linebackers, which would help FSU in the read-option game. Finally, a slick track today should favor an agile athlete like Travis and make him all the more elusive (provided he’s got the right spikes on). But that’s exactly how this works, isn’t it? Just when you feel like you have a solid angle, something crops up out of nowhere. Say, like the flu bug! Not necessarily for Jordan himself, but it’s hard to project much of anything if, for example, any of Travis’ linemen are not 100 percent. In a vacuum, we love this number to go over. Here’s hoping nature doesn’t abhor our pick too much. Verdict: Over

Game Prop: Emeka Emezie, N.C. State, over/under 4.0 receptions

The take: No player has more targets on the Wolfpack roster than Emezie’s 59. A super senior and contributor to his program since 2017, Emezie has caught more than four passes in just four of the team’s games in 2021, led by a 14-catch performance against Clemson. There is no doubt the FSU defensive backfield is playing with more confidence these days than it did back in September. But the question is, are they truly better? Being able to hold down a player like Emezie would signal real growth. Though we think the improvements are real, the N.C. State game script may lean toward the pass (more on that next), therefore we say Emezie is a name often called today. Verdict: Over

Game Prop: Devin Leary, N.C. State, over/under 264.5 passing yards

The take: Though the weather in Tallahassee favors the run game in the early going today (sustained winds over 10 mph and a chance for light rain are in the forecast for the mid-to-late afternoon), if the Seminoles’ front-four is locked in, the Wolfpack may have to pass their way down the field. Leary can make just about any throw he needs to in the college game and processes information fairly quickly. Though we like the FSU defensive line to generate some quarterback pressures and a couple of sacks today, those yards don’t come off of Leary’s passing total. The redshirt sophomore has cleared 265 yards three times in 2021, including each of the last two weeks. If the ‘Pack receivers don’t drop three or more passes, Sporting ‘Noles HQ likes this one to go over. Verdict: Over

The Final Word

Three overs? Again? Truthfully, Prize Picks did a nice job leaving Zonovan “Bam” Knight out of its rushing category this week. Anything over 40 yards for Knight, and we would have jumped on the under. A serious recommendation if you’re going to play these numbers: Wait until just before kickoff. The pregame reports on actives/inactives from our staff inside Doak Campbell are critical to making the correct calls. Stay locked into Warchant today, especially in that 2 p.m. window up until kickoff.

