Through five games, Briles has certainly done that. One year after languishing as one of the worst offenses in all of college football, the Seminoles now rank in the top 50 nationally for scoring offense and No. 55 for total offense. They rank No. 19 in passing offense.

"If you put all the skill together, it may be one of the best [groups of] skill guys that I've ever been around," Briles said. "When you're talking about running backs, tight ends, receivers all together. We've got really, really good skill. So it's on us to put them in good positions to make plays."

Although his offenses at Baylor, Florida Atlantic and Houston had put up staggering numbers, Briles made it clear that the diversity of talent on the FSU roster was unique.

After only a couple of preseason practices, first-year offensive coordinator Kendal Briles made a comment about the Florida State offense that would turn out to be quite prophetic.

What is perhaps more impressive -- and what could make things difficult for opposing defenses in the second half of the 2019 season -- is how he has done it.



Instead of relying upon a few key standouts, Briles and quarterbacks James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook have spread the ball around to a slew of skill players.

Seven different Seminoles have caught at least 10 passes through the first five games. If that trend continues through the final seven, FSU could boast seven players with at least 20 receptions for only the fourth time in school history.

The other times the Seminoles accomplished the feat were in 1991, 2005 and 2012.

And if senior receiver Keith Gavin sees a slight uptick in his production -- or if the Seminoles play in a bowl game -- he could give FSU an eighth player with 20 receptions for the first time in school history. Gavin has eight receptions through five games, which puts him on pace for 19 through 12 games.

"We have a lot of talent on our team, and sometimes it's tough getting everybody the ball," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said after 10 different Seminoles caught at least two passes last Saturday against N.C. State. "That's two weeks in a row where I thought we spread the ball around and guys got some touches and made some plays for us."

Preseason All-ACC selection Tamorrion Terry leads the way with 21 catches, and he is followed closely by receivers Keyshawn Helton and D.J. Matthews with 16 apiece. Tailback Cam Akers has 15 receptions, receivers Ontaria Wilson and Tre'Shaun Harrison have 14 and 13 respectively, and tight end Tre' McKitty has 10.

Eight different Seminoles have caught touchdown passes in the first five games.