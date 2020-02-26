According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), FSU finished last season with the second worst offensive line in major college football (129 out of 130 teams). The ‘Noles gave up the second-most combined sacks/hits on their quarterbacks, and they were in the bottom 10 percent in pressures. And Football Outsiders, another service that provides advanced analytics, pegged FSU at No. 120 in line yards per carry at 2.19 (run blocking).

Shockingly, the offensive line might have been even worse in 2018. The unit finished dead last among all FBS teams in pass blocking (45.4) and No. 124 in run blocking (52.9).

FSU was also near the bottom in the three major offensive line markers according to Football Outsiders – No. 130 (last) in line yards per carry, No. 119 in Passing Downs line yards per carry and No. 126 in opportunity rate (percentage of time rushing for four or more yards).