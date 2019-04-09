Florida State had more than 70 recruits on campus for the spring game this past weekend, and Warchant.com caught up with several of the top targets, including defensive tackle Jalen Carter, 2021 QB Shedeur Sanders, WR Bryan Robinson and many more.

Florida State has been on the mind of Palm Beach Central wide receiver Bryan Robinson for quite some time, and the University of Miami commit showed just how interested he is in the 'Noles by bringing his mother to Tallahassee this past weekend for the spring game.

It's safe to say that Robinson was not the least bit disappointed.

"The energy from Florida State was quick, and that's what Kendal Briles said it was going to be," Robinson said. "I saw them throw the ball a lot. I like it. ... They move their receivers a lot with motion to get them free. It's an offense I can envision myself playing in."

The relationship between Robinson and new FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans goes deep, and it's no coincidence that the four-star prospect really started taking a long look at the Seminoles when Dugans joined the staff.

"He keeps me looking at Florida State," Robinson said of the former Hurricanes assistant coach. "That's who I committed to when he was at Miami. He told me today to follow my heart."



Robinson said he's still keeping all of his options open for official visits. He also plans to return to Florida State this summer for the 'Noles' big Saturday showcase event.

While nothing has changed with his commitment status just yet, Robinson acknowledged that his mother making the trip was significant.

"I'm still committed to Miami, but looking at other schools," he said. "The feelings (with FSU) are stronger as I see it more in depth. I had some real good talks with Akeem Dent. My Mom also likes him a lot. I wanted to bring my Mom over to talk more with the coaches. She talked with Coach [Willie] Taggart today, so we'll see. She loves Florida State."