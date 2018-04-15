It sometimes takes only one visit to change things for a recruit, and it sounds like the Seminoles might have done just that with key offensive line target Evan Neal.

Neal, who made his first visit to FSU since Taggart took over the top job, didn't just seem to enjoy his time in Tallahassee; he gave the visit about as high of praise as one could give.

"This was crazy," Neal said. "I've never experienced anything like this visit. Spring game, regular game. I mean, they are having a concert out there right now. Are you kidding me? They impressed me a lot."

Florida State's coaches wasted no time in showing Neal how big of a priority he is for this class. Before Saturday's spring game started, Taggart personally went over and spoke with the four-star lineman more than once.

"He kept it '100' with me," Neal said. "Obviously they want me, but he wants to look out for me outside of football and make sure I'm good in that area. He really takes care of his guys, and I really like that."



It also doesn't hurt that his cousin Chaz Neal signed with Florida State this past February.

"He took me around," Evan Neal said. "It's great to play with someone with the same last name (laughing)."



So, where do the Seminoles stand following this visit?

"FSU made a really big impression on me," Neal said, while also explaining that he doesn't have a clear-cut favorite. "They moved up a whole lot. It's the whole vibe here. You can tell they are about their business and are about to win here."



Neal also discussed his early impressions of FSU offensive line coach Greg Frey and some of the things he liked about him: "He's a great dude, and he knows his stuff in how he teaches and coaches."

Neal, the nation's No. 2-ranked offensive guard, added that he wants to take all five of his official visits. And while he doesn't yet have a firm plan for all of his unofficial and official trips, he does know one place he's going to visit again.

"I'm going to get back here soon," said Neal, who looks noticeably thinner after changing his diet in recent months. "I want to spend more time with the coaches and Coach Frey."