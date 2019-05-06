Given the fact that he has been committed to Florida State for more than a year, one might think Wakulla High standout Keyshawn Greene is one of those prospects who has been juggling scholarship offers from a very young age.

That couldn't be further from the truth.

When he was a freshman or sophomore in high school, Greene was not even close to being a top college target. It wouldn't be until he made major changes to his mindset and his work ethic that Greene would emerge as a player college programs coveted.

Fast-forward a year or two, and Greene now is one of the top linebackers prospects in the country and a leader on his high school team.

"It was hard at first, but I knew I needed to change my attitude and my ways in life -- not just football, but everywhere," Greene said. "I saw the change in my sophomore year when we were in the playoffs. I'm in a really good place now."

Once Greene started receiving strong interest from college recruiters, there was little doubt about where he might be headed following his high school career. He already loved the Seminoles since childhood, then once he formed a relationship with linebackers coach Raymond Woodie and the rest of the staff, Greene wasted no time in committing to the 'Noles.

He wanted to help get the ball rolling for the 2020 class.

"They have always been my dream school, but it's more than that," the four-star linebacker said. "It's a big family there. The players, coaches make you feel like you are already apart of the team -- even for recruits that haven't committed. It's home, and more than just football when you are around everyone at FSU. It's just home."

While Greene isn't the type of person to let just anyone inside of his inner circle, Woodie clearly has earned his trust.