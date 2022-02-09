Spurrier: Bowden's FSU teams could have played for 20 national titles

While they were fierce rivals in the 1990s -- and traded verbal jabs on several occasions -- there was always some level of mutual respect between Florida State's Bobby Bowden and Florida's Steve Spurrier.

And with age, the pointed barbs often turned into friendly banter.

But during a podcast interview this week, Spurrier offered up what might have been the strongest compliments he has ever uttered about Bowden and the Seminoles.

While talking with former Gainesville Sun sports editor and columnist Pat Dooley, Spurrier called it a "shame" that the FSU coaching legend only won two national championships during his 34-year tenure.

He said FSU could have won many more had either the college playoff existed, or if the Seminoles didn't play rivals Florida and Miami every year. (The Gators and Hurricanes ended their annual showdown in 1987 and have only played sporadically since then.)

"Bobby Bowden -- and all the great teams they've had there -- it really is sort of a shame he only won two nationals," Spurrier said. "Because he played us and Miami. If he had said, 'We'll play the ACC, and if you boys are good enough to get to the national championship game, we'll play you then ... they would have been in it almost every one of those years. He'd have been in the national [championship] game at least 20 times."

