Florida State took to the field on Tuesday for their second spring practice under first year head coach Mike Norvell and afterwards he commented that the biggest jump he saw from day one was the growth of his coaching staff. While having familiarity with his coordinators, there are several new position coaches in the mix -- check out the interviews from Adam Fuller and Kinney Dillingham to hear their insight into the chemistry on staff. Norvell also discussed the play of Jashaun Corbin.





** Spring Special: Sign up and get six bonus months and a $50 eCard to Garnet & Gold **