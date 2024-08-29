While the Seminoles were traveling to Ireland for their Week 0 matchup against Georgia Tech, varsity football teams around the country officially started their high school seasons. Florida State football commits from both the 2025 and 2026 classes started their campaigns and put in some impressive performances. Here are some standout performances from Florida State commits during the opening week of the season.





Both of Florida State's quarterback commitments began their seasons with strong performances. 2025 QB commit Tramell Jones opened his season with a 57-13 win against Creekside (St. Johns, Fla). He went 15-17, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns with a 167.3 QBR. 2026 QB commit Brady Smigiel also began his season with a win, cruising to a 52-15 win against Millikan High School (Long Beach, Calif). Accounting for 342 of Newberry Park's 419 total yards of offense, Smigiel completed 23 of 36 passes for 268 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 77 yards and found the end zone twice on the ground.

American Heritage (Fla.) defensive back and Florida State safety commit Zae Thomas had a dominant night of defense in his first game of the season against the visiting Milton (Ga.) Eagles. Thomas allowed no completed passes on the night with two tackles, often lining up against fellow Florida State commit CJ Wiley, who was held to just two catches and 21 yards in Milton's 37-28 win. Wiley previously came off a good performance of his own — hauling in seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown against Buford (Ga.) the previous week.

2025 RB target Byron Louis also had a stellar game in this matchup, rushing for 177 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Florida State five-star defensive end commit Javion Hilson produced a dominant showing on the line in the opening game of his senior season. Hilson accumulated 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in Cocoa's (Fla.) 42-10 win over Titusville (Fla.). Defensive line commit Kevin Wynn has also gotten off to a good start, producing 14 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He has helped Greene County to a 2-0 start.