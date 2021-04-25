Warchant - Standouts from across Southeast impress at Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta

Standouts from across Southeast impress at Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta
SUWANEE, Ga. — Talent from states all across the Southeast made their way to Atlanta to compete in the third 2021 stop of the annual Rivals Camp Series.
Prospects from the talent-laden states of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and the Carolinas, among others, were all in attendance. There were also commitments from LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida State, Mississippi State and Colorado.
Here are the positional MVPs and those who punched their ticket to the Five-Star Challenge and Underclassmen Challenge this summer in Atlanta.
*****
MORE: Several impress at the Rivals Combine Series in Atlanta
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news