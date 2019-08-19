Tamorrion Terry, Marvin Wilson return to Florida State football practice
Two familiar faces returned to Florida State football practice Monday evening, and it might have been the best news of the preseason for the 2019 Seminoles.
Star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and star defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, both of whom have been sidelined with knee injuries, were running through drills with their teammates during the portion of practice that was open to the media.
Terry missed the first two weeks of preseason camp after undergoing minor knee surgery, while Wilson missed about 10 days after sustaining a knee injury during the first week.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
Terry, who was selected to the preseason All-ACC team, led Florida State with eight touchdown receptions and 744 receiving yards on 35 receptions one year ago. He ran without a limp on Monday, but was wearing a compression sleeve on his right knee.
Tamorrion Terry out here running routes. First time we’ve seen him at FSU practice since his knee surgery before camp. pic.twitter.com/EqINX2V0wU— Warchant.com (@Warchant) August 19, 2019
Wilson, who also was named preseason All-ACC, is the leader of the Seminoles' defensive line and an All-America candidate. He also seemed to move without a limp.
Wilson told reporters on Sunday at the team's annual Media Day that he planned to be back on Monday, but Terry indicated his return would be a few days later.
It's not yet known if Terry competed in team drills or only the early individual session, which was open to reporters.
Marvin Wilson present and accounted for pic.twitter.com/zx2TBoP5Op— Warchant.com (@Warchant) August 19, 2019
For more practice updates, check out this Live Updates thread on the Tribal Council
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council