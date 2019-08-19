Two familiar faces returned to Florida State football practice Monday evening, and it might have been the best news of the preseason for the 2019 Seminoles.

Star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and star defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, both of whom have been sidelined with knee injuries, were running through drills with their teammates during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Terry missed the first two weeks of preseason camp after undergoing minor knee surgery, while Wilson missed about 10 days after sustaining a knee injury during the first week.

Terry, who was selected to the preseason All-ACC team, led Florida State with eight touchdown receptions and 744 receiving yards on 35 receptions one year ago. He ran without a limp on Monday, but was wearing a compression sleeve on his right knee.