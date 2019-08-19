News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 19:04:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Tamorrion Terry, Marvin Wilson return to Florida State football practice

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Two familiar faces returned to Florida State football practice Monday evening, and it might have been the best news of the preseason for the 2019 Seminoles.

Star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and star defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, both of whom have been sidelined with knee injuries, were running through drills with their teammates during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Terry missed the first two weeks of preseason camp after undergoing minor knee surgery, while Wilson missed about 10 days after sustaining a knee injury during the first week.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com

Terry, who was selected to the preseason All-ACC team, led Florida State with eight touchdown receptions and 744 receiving yards on 35 receptions one year ago. He ran without a limp on Monday, but was wearing a compression sleeve on his right knee.

Wilson, who also was named preseason All-ACC, is the leader of the Seminoles' defensive line and an All-America candidate. He also seemed to move without a limp.

Wilson told reporters on Sunday at the team's annual Media Day that he planned to be back on Monday, but Terry indicated his return would be a few days later.

It's not yet known if Terry competed in team drills or only the early individual session, which was open to reporters.

For more practice updates, check out this Live Updates thread on the Tribal Council

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}