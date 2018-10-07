Rundown of national statistics:

The Good: * FSU moves up to No. 9 nationally in rush defense giving up an average of 101 yards a game on the ground.

* FSU ranks No. 5 nationally in giving up just 2.8 yards per rush attempt.

* After D.J. Matthews' big day, FSU is No. 22 in punt returns (15.8 per return).

* The FSU defense is No. 34 in third down defense allowing teams to convert 34% of the time

* The Seminoles are No. 25 in red zone defense

The Bad: * Offense ranks No. 108 in scoring offense at 23 points per game

* FSU comes in at No. 108 in passing yards allowed but are 56th in pass efficiency defense.

* FSU ranks No. 128 out of 130 averaging just 2.5 yards per rush attempt.

* On Saturday, FSU converted 5 of 16 third down tries and rank No. 124 in this category at 30%.

* A major reason why FSU has struggled so much on third down is not doing much on first down - FSU ranks No. 103 in first down offense.

* FSU ranks No. 117 in turnover margin.

* Red zone offense is also struggling at No. 117.

* Finally, FSU is No. 115 in penalties per game (8.3).

Grades and numbers from Pro Football Focus:

FSU's overall and offensive grades for this season: As you can see FSU had its second lowest overall grade at 67.6, just .5 behind the Va. Tech game. Not surprisingly, the biggest issue was pass blocking.

FSU's Defensive Grades for the season: As you can see, Saturday marked the worst outing grade wise for the FSU defense. It looks like poor coverage was the main contributor to the reduced grade.