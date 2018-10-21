Grades and numbers from Pro Football Focus:

FSU's overall and offensive grades for this season As you can see FSU had its highest offensive grade of the season at 72.6%. What really pushed the grade up was an excellent passing game (83.9%).



FSU's Defensive Grades for the season As you can see, Saturday was pretty average grades wise for the defense. Obviously the poor first quarter, with the defense giving up 190 yards and 13 first downs, really hurt the grade here. Really wish PFF would break down the grades by quarter because it would be interesting see how the defense graded out after quarter one.

Passing/Deondre Francois:

Grades: Overall - 82.3 / Passing - 84.8 / Rushing - 54.6 Note: Saturday's 82.3% was the highest overall grade for Francois this season. It was also his best ever grade in 21 career starts. His previous high was 79.7% vs Syracuse in 2016. Throwing for 353 yards, not turning the ball over and not getting sacked probably all contributed to this high grade. Also, his 84.8% passing grade is No. 9 overall for all quarterbacks, and No. 3 for P5 QBs.

