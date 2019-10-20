Stat Bomb: Final grades and snap count for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
Florida State football suffered a tough loss on the road at Wake Forest Saturday night. Here's a look at the top players' grades and snap counts thanks to Pro Football Focus.
Below is a summary of the grades and other information provided by PFF. The tables below only include select players.
Quarterback
Quarterback Grades
|Player
|DB
|Grade
|Pass
|Run
|Fum
|
Blackman
|
48
|
70.1
|
71.4
|
57.4
|
35.4
NOTE: Blackman completed 27 of 42 with one interception and two touchdowns. Surprisingly, his 71.4 passing grade was the second highest of the season. However, his second quarter interception and inability to hold on to the football during the final drive adversely impacted FSU's chances.
