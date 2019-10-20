News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 10:47:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Stat Bomb: Final grades and snap count for FSU football vs. Wake Forest

Gene Williams • Warchant
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State football suffered a tough loss on the road at Wake Forest Saturday night. Here's a look at the top players' grades and snap counts thanks to Pro Football Focus.

Below is a summary of the grades and other information provided by PFF. The tables below only include select players.

** Don't miss out on our great Football coverage. 30-day FREE trial

Quarterback

Quarterback Grades
Player DB Grade Pass Run Fum

Blackman

48

70.1

71.4

57.4

35.4
DB - Drop backs / Fum - Grade for hands/fumbling

NOTE: Blackman completed 27 of 42 with one interception and two touchdowns. Surprisingly, his 71.4 passing grade was the second highest of the season. However, his second quarter interception and inability to hold on to the football during the final drive adversely impacted FSU's chances.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}