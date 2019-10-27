News More News
Stat Bomb: Grades and snap counts for FSU football vs. Syracuse

Gene Williams • Warchant
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

The Florida State football team had one of its better outings on Saturday, taking down Syracuse 35-17 to move to 4-4 on the season. The Seminoles were solid on both sides of the ball and were especially sharp running, with Cam Akers leading the way. Here's a look at the top players' grades and snap counts thanks to Pro Football Focus.

Below is a summary of the grades and other information provided by PFF. The tables below only include select players.

Quarterback

Florida State football, Alex Hornibrook, Syracuse
Alex Hornibrook finished the day completing 15 of 26 passes for 196 yards. (Gene Williams / Warchant.com)
Quarterback Grades
Player DB Grade Pass Run Fum

Hornibrook

30

71.1

71.1

61.8

68.5

Cam Akers

2

69.3

62.6

72.5

77.4

Blackman

4

59.8

61.0

58.5

66.6
DB - Drop backs / Fum - Grade for hands/fumbling

NOTE: It was a solid but unspectacular outing for quarterback Alex Hornibrook. The graduate transfer did not throw a touchdown pass but completed 15 of 26 with no interceptions. Akers lined under center in the Wildcat formation for 15 of FSU's 84 offensive plays and completed two passes.

{{ article.author_name }}