Stat Bomb: Grades and snap counts for FSU football vs. Syracuse
The Florida State football team had one of its better outings on Saturday, taking down Syracuse 35-17 to move to 4-4 on the season. The Seminoles were solid on both sides of the ball and were especially sharp running, with Cam Akers leading the way. Here's a look at the top players' grades and snap counts thanks to Pro Football Focus.
Below is a summary of the grades and other information provided by PFF. The tables below only include select players.
Quarterback
|Player
|DB
|Grade
|Pass
|Run
|Fum
|
Hornibrook
|
30
|
71.1
|
71.1
|
61.8
|
68.5
|
Cam Akers
|
2
|
69.3
|
62.6
|
72.5
|
77.4
|
Blackman
|
4
|
59.8
|
61.0
|
58.5
|
66.6
NOTE: It was a solid but unspectacular outing for quarterback Alex Hornibrook. The graduate transfer did not throw a touchdown pass but completed 15 of 26 with no interceptions. Akers lined under center in the Wildcat formation for 15 of FSU's 84 offensive plays and completed two passes.
