The biggest take player wise from Saturday is the outstanding performance by James Blackman. Making his first start of the season, the sophomore QB completed 29-of-46 (63%) for a whopping 421 yards and had four TD passes. The grades certainly back up that Blackman played extremely well. In fact, his 87.8 grade was the highest overall score for any player on either side of the ball (more on that below).

Two wide receivers -- Tamorrion Terry and D.J. Matthews - came in second and third in offensive grades. The two combined for 15 catches for 275 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Both had the highest grades they've had for their FSU careers when they've had 10 or more snaps.

Derrick Kelly is really settling in at left tackle. He turned in his best performance of the season with a 68.4 percent grade. He was really outstanding in pass blocking turning in a 89 percent grade. That represents the best pass-blocking grade for any player this season.

Offensive Snap Count Watch:

* Nyqwan Murray did not see any reduction in snaps after returning from his first half suspension. He's been averaging 42 snaps per game and had 25 in the second half on Saturday.