Top uncommitted targets: Malik Hornsby, Will Koch, Kade Renfro

Discussion: Renfro and Koch both camped at FSU in June, so they have at least worked with the staff and there is some familiarity there. However, there hasn't been any indication so far that FSU is all-in for a second quarterback.

What's more likely is FSU stands pat with Sims and then focuses on one highly regarded 2021 QB. Some of the top candidates so far have been four-star prospects Jalen Milroe, Shedeur Sanders, Jake Garcia and Dematrius Davis. All four have visited FSU this spring, but the 'Noles probably have the best chance for Milroe, Sanders or Davis. Garcia looks to be a lean toward Miami at this point.