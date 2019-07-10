State of 2020 Class: Where things stand for FSU football recruiting
With college football recruiting in an NCAA-mandated "dead period" through later this month, now is a good time to evaluate where Florida State Football stands with its class of 2020.
The Seminoles have 15 commitments in a class ranked No. 14 nationally. Here's a look at how things break down at each position.
QUARTERBACK
Current commitment(s): Jeff Sims
Florida State not only wanted a main quarterback in this class who would fit the Seminoles' offense, but one who could be the face of the program. And FSU didn't waste anytime identifying Jacksonville Sandalwood star Jeff Sims as that guy. Since his commitment, Sims not only has shown impressive skills at various events, but he also had been a very active recruiter for the 'Noles.
Needs for this class: 1-2
It's possible that FSU could sign one more quarterback in this class, but the Seminoles also might be content to stick with Sims alone. James Blackman is only a redshirt sophomore, and Louisville transfer Jordan Travis is a redshirt freshman. So FSU will have, at the very least, three scholarship quarterbacks next year -- and that doesn't include talented walk-ons Wyatt Rector and Nolan McDonald.
Top uncommitted targets: Malik Hornsby, Will Koch, Kade Renfro
Discussion: Renfro and Koch both camped at FSU in June, so they have at least worked with the staff and there is some familiarity there. However, there hasn't been any indication so far that FSU is all-in for a second quarterback.
What's more likely is FSU stands pat with Sims and then focuses on one highly regarded 2021 QB. Some of the top candidates so far have been four-star prospects Jalen Milroe, Shedeur Sanders, Jake Garcia and Dematrius Davis. All four have visited FSU this spring, but the 'Noles probably have the best chance for Milroe, Sanders or Davis. Garcia looks to be a lean toward Miami at this point.
