Statesboro? Gainesville? FSU Baseball soon will learn NCAA tourney fate

It wasn't a special regular season for the Florida State baseball team. Not by this program's lofty standards.

But, unless a bizarre oversight happens, the Seminoles will extend their streak of reaching the NCAA Tournament to 44 consecutive years on Monday when the Field of 64 is announced at noon on ESPN2.

With their 1-1 showing at the ACC Tournament, which included a win over a ranked Virginia team, the 'Noles improved to 33-23 on the year and seem poised to be a No. 2 or a No. 3 seed in next week's regional.

The question is where? And against whom?

The DIBaseball.com website currently has Florida State as a projected No. 3 seed in the Statesboro, Ga., Regional. The Seminoles would face off with No. 2 seed Georgia in the first game while No. 1 seed Georgia Southern would host Columbus.

This would be an interesting regional for the Seminoles for a couple of reasons. First, it would match them up again with the Bulldogs, who they stunned back in the 2019 NCAA Tournament in Athens on their way to the College World Series in Mike Martin's final season as head coach.

*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***