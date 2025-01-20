Stats from Seminoles in NFL on divisional playoff weekend

Keon Coleman (Bills): One catch for five yards in win over Baltimore.
Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Helped Philadelphia rack up 285 rushing yards in win over LA Rams.
Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): One tackle in loss at Kansas City.
Braden Fiske (Rams): One tackle, one sack in loss at Philadelphia. Suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game.
Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in win over Houston.
Josh Sweat (Eagles): One tackle in win over LA Rams.
Keir Thomas (Rams): Two tackles in loss at Philadelphia.
Jared Verse (Rams): Four tackles, two sacks in loss at Philadelphia.
Johnny WIlson (Eagles): Played but did not record a stat in win over LA Rams.
NFL championship games
Sunday's games
Washington at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
