Stats from Seminoles in NFL on divisional playoff weekend

Keon Coleman (Bills): One catch for five yards in win over Baltimore.

Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Helped Philadelphia rack up 285 rushing yards in win over LA Rams.

Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): One tackle in loss at Kansas City.

Braden Fiske (Rams): One tackle, one sack in loss at Philadelphia. Suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game.

Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in win over Houston.

Josh Sweat (Eagles): One tackle in win over LA Rams.

Keir Thomas (Rams): Two tackles in loss at Philadelphia.

Jared Verse (Rams): Four tackles, two sacks in loss at Philadelphia.

Johnny WIlson (Eagles): Played but did not record a stat in win over LA Rams.