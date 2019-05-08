Box Score: Stetson 1, FSU 0

DeLAND, Fla. – Jack Anderson, Tyler Ahearn and Chase Haney combined to allow just five hits Wednesday, but a third-inning run was all Stetson needed to top Florida State 1-0 at Melching Field in DeLand.

Anderson threw 2.1 innings in his first career start, while Ahearn pitched 4.2 innings in relief, also a career high. Haney pitched a perfect eighth inning.

Florida State's offense, meanwhile, was shut out and failed to record a hit.

The Hatters loaded the bases in the second inning on a walk and two singles, but Anderson (0-1) struck out Kyle Ball and forced a double play from Austin Bogart to keep Stetson off the board.

Anderson couldn’t work out of trouble in the third, leaving after an RBI single off the bat of Jorge Arenas. With one out and runners on the corners, Ahearn came in and got Eric Foggo to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to get out of further trouble.

Ahearn pitched a career high 4.2 innings in relief, giving up just one hit, two walks and striking out two.

Stetson starter Robbie Peto (1-8) faced the minimum in the first four innings, with FSU’s only baserunner getting thrown out attempting to steal in the first inning.

Daniel Paret started the fifth in relief of Peto, throwing 3.0 innings without allowing a hit. He was replaced by Vlad Nunez after hitting Mat Nelson and walking J.C. Flowers on four pitches to start the eighth inning. Nunez stranded both runners in scoring position, forcing a one-out pop up and striking out Jonathan Foster.

In the ninth, Drew Mendoza drew his third walk of the game, but Nunez struck out Robby Martin to secure the win.

OF NOTE

Freshman Jack Anderson made the first start of his career. The right-hander threw a career-high 2.1 innings, giving up a run on four hits and striking out four.

Sophomore Tyler Ahearn set a career high with 4.1 innings pitched.

Drew Mendoza walked three times and now has 56 on the season. Before Tuesday’s games against Jacksonville, Mendoza ranked fourth in the country in walks.

Mat Nelson was hit by a pitch for the 12th time this year, extending his on-base streak to a career-high 15 games. FSU’s three players with the most HBP are all freshmen (Elijah Cabell 13, Nelson 12, Nander De Sedas 11).

UP NEXT

Florida State closes its home schedule with three games against Richmond beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

------------

