 FSU seeks to clean up chronic penalty problems Saturday at Louisville
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-23 22:31:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Still seething about penalties, Norvell seeks better effort at Louisville

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The Florida State football team showed improvement in several areas during its upset victory against then-No. 5 North Carolina last Saturday.

One area where the Seminoles clearly did not show progress was in avoiding penalties, and head coach Mike Norvell still was seething about it on Wednesday -- four days after the game.

FSU went into the North Carolina contest as one of the most heavily penalized teams in college football, and that trend only continued. The Seminoles committed 12 penalties for 89 yards last weekend, and several of them had a clear impact on the scoreboard.

At least 22 points could be directly attributed to those FSU miscues, and more scores could have been affected indirectly.

FSU football coach Mike Norvell is encouraging his players to control their emotions and play with more focus in order to eliminate excessive penalties.
(FSU Sports Information)

While the excess penalties didn't cost the Seminoles the victory, they certainly made the 31-28 final score much closer than needed. And they were high on Norvell's list of concerns heading into Saturday's game at Louisville (noon, RSN channel list).

"We've had a heck of a lot more than what I want to see," Norvell said, when asked specifically about pre-snap penalties. "That's one of those things -- those focus penalties -- those are things that we have to eliminate."

Norvell was already irritated by some of the careless penalties FSU's players committed one week earlier at Notre Dame, and really all season. Through five games, the Seminoles are averaging 9.8 penalties per game -- only five teams in the country are committing more.

That's not exactly surprising given FSU's recent track record in that department. During each of Willie Taggart's two seasons as head coach, the Seminoles were the most penalized team in the country, averaging 9.2 per game. But the fact that the number is not only not decreasing, but actually moving in the wrong direction, clearly has the new head coach frustrated.

