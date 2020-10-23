The Florida State football team showed improvement in several areas during its upset victory against then-No. 5 North Carolina last Saturday.

One area where the Seminoles clearly did not show progress was in avoiding penalties, and head coach Mike Norvell still was seething about it on Wednesday -- four days after the game.

FSU went into the North Carolina contest as one of the most heavily penalized teams in college football, and that trend only continued. The Seminoles committed 12 penalties for 89 yards last weekend, and several of them had a clear impact on the scoreboard.

At least 22 points could be directly attributed to those FSU miscues, and more scores could have been affected indirectly.

