Every time a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Chad Mascoe committed to Florida State following the Seminoles’ shocking loss to Boise State last season during a year where not much went right and it ended with the firing of coach Willie Taggart.

But the 2022 quarterback stuck with his pledge through a rough season and a coaching change, only to back off his commitment in recent days.

Mascoe had been talking with new Florida State coach Mike Norvell and new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham, but it was not enough as the 2022 standout decided to reopen his recruitment and consider all programs again.

Florida State has been busy loading up on quarterbacks since Norvell took the job getting Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker in the 2020 class and securing a pledge from 2021 four-star Luke Altmyer from Starkville, Miss.

Mascoe becomes the third former Taggart-era commitment to back off his pledge to the Seminoles, a list that includes three-star athlete KeyShawn Spencer and 2022 linebacker Melvin Jordan.