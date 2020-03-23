Sting Factor: Chad Mascoe's decommitment from Florida State
Every time a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
THE SITUATION
Chad Mascoe committed to Florida State following the Seminoles’ shocking loss to Boise State last season during a year where not much went right and it ended with the firing of coach Willie Taggart.
But the 2022 quarterback stuck with his pledge through a rough season and a coaching change, only to back off his commitment in recent days.
Mascoe had been talking with new Florida State coach Mike Norvell and new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham, but it was not enough as the 2022 standout decided to reopen his recruitment and consider all programs again.
Florida State has been busy loading up on quarterbacks since Norvell took the job getting Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker in the 2020 class and securing a pledge from 2021 four-star Luke Altmyer from Starkville, Miss.
Mascoe becomes the third former Taggart-era commitment to back off his pledge to the Seminoles, a list that includes three-star athlete KeyShawn Spencer and 2022 linebacker Melvin Jordan.
LOCAL REACTION
"I know for some this might be higher because he's a popular name, but Mascoe is a 2022 prospect and how much it stings depends on who FSU lands in 2022. Plus, as I told our subscribers three or four weeks ago, I didn't get the warm and fuzzy feelings that Norvell and his staff wanted Mascoe and that I don't expect him in this class at this time.
"It wasn't a popular opinion or take to some FSU fans, but with a new staff there are changes in evaluations and he just didn’t seem to be a priority to them. It doesn't mean Chad isn't talented and if he emerged in 2022 as a top quarterback, then we can bump that sting factor, but for now I would call the sting minimal. - Michael Langston, Warchant.com
Sting factor: 4
NATIONAL REACTION
"This one might appear to hurt more on the surface but I don’t think it’s a huge deal. Why? I think Mascoe is good but vastly overrated in the minds of many, similar to Jeff Sims. FSU fans freaked about Sims' lower ranking and felt he was better than he is and I see the same with Mascoe. He’s a four-star quarterback to me and that always hurts, but I’m not that worried here for FSU. And he could end up back in the class anyhow." — Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Director
Sting factor: 3