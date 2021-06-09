Sting Factor: Gabriel Harris decommits from Florida State

THE STORYLINE

Gabriel Harris lives close to Tallahassee, he grew up a Florida State fan and in February the 2023 defensive end committed to the Seminoles. It was a big early pledge for coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff, but on Tuesday the four-star defensive end who had a big sophomore season backed off his pledge. The Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central standout said on social media that he will still consider Florida State (and that should be a good sign since he’s so closely followed the program), but that he’s open to all programs. Florida State had a big early win in the 2023 recruiting class but he’s back on the market. The Seminoles are not out of Harris’ recruitment but they will need to work hard to get him back in the class.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

The Sting Factor here is as high as it is because of the talent Harris has as a pass rusher. There are going to be some big boys, like Ohio State, pushing for him. But on the other hand, he essentially lives in Tallahassee and even trains there. My feeling is he wants to see how the FSU product looks on the field, especially with so many teams getting involved. Still, it's tough news for FSU after what has seen like a positive week with how other visits have gone. - Michael Langston, Warchant.com Sting Factor: 7

*****

NATIONAL REACTION