Warchant - Sting Factor: Nyjalik Kelly's decommitment from Florida State

When a major program loses a key recruit Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1 to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Nyjalik Kelly committed to Florida State in August and it was a nice pledge for the Seminoles but it was relatively muted since he was not ranked as one of the top prospects in the state.

That is expected to change in the coming months after his dominant performance at a recent camp in Florida and so his decision to decommit from the Seminoles definitely hurts.

The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard defensive end said all the right things when he committed and throughout the last eight months or so as he stuck with Florida State, talked about how he liked this recruiting class and the direction of the program and it looked like coach Mike Norvell and his staff scored a major recruiting win.

However, Kelly is back on the market and while he had no comment about his recruitment it looks like Florida State will keep battling for him but the program to now watch is Miami. The Hurricanes have consistently recruited him and it’s right down the road which could make Miami even more tempting.

Kelly’s recruitment is wide open now and Florida State is not eliminated but it’s oftentimes difficult to get a player back in a recruiting class.