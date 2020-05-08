"We brought in 16 new pieces, and we've got six more on the way," Storms said. "They'll probably be here within the next four weeks."

Storms, who came to FSU with first-year head football coach Mike Norvell, said the Seminoles have more than 20 new pieces of equipment arriving -- machines that will increase efficiency while also replacing older versions.

Florida State strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms doesn't yet know when the Seminoles' players will be back in his weight room inside Doak Campbell Stadium, but he's excited about some of the new tools they'll have waiting for them.

FSU already has moved in eight new Frankenhyper machines, which actually have multiple uses and are beneficial for saving space and time. Before that contraption was invented a few years ago, Storms said, two separate machines -- "ham raises" and "reverse hypers" -- were used to accomplish the same results.

"Both of them are pieces primarily used to train the posterior chain -- hamstrings, glutes, low back," Storms said. "Soronex designed a piece of equipment that combined those two pieces of equipment into the same footprint. So those eight pieces are essentially 16 different pieces for us, the way they're used. Just in one footprint."

The other eight machines that already have arrived are called P3 Glute Ham Developers. Storms said they allow athletes to work on Nordic curl exercises, which improve the strength and mobility of hamstrings, without the need for a partner. He said that exercise has proven to be the most effective way to limit hamstring injuries.

"There's been tons and tons of research on what causes it and what can be done to prevent it; what can be done to bring an athlete back quicker," Storms said. "And really, about the one and only movement that's shown in the research ... to be very effective in building the hamstring and the prevention of injury is that Nordic hamstring curl."