Florida State is now 17-3 on the season and 7-2 in the conference.

Virginia closed the game on an 8-0 run in the final two minutes to snap FSU's 10-game winning streak with a 61-56 win in Charlottesville.

When it absolutely needed a stop, against one of the worst offenses in the country, the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles just couldn't get one.

Box Score: Virginia 61, FSU 56

Devin Vassell hit a jumper to give the Seminoles a 56-53 lead with 2:20 left, but UVA scored on back-to-back possessions to take the lead and eventually the game.

First, Kihei Clark found Jay Huff for an alley-oop dunk after the Vassell jumper.

Then, after Malik Osborne missed a jumper, Clark raced around Osborne for a go-ahead layup with 1:01 left. Vassell missed a contested jumper on the other end, and after Virginia hit two free throws, both Wyatt Wilkes and Trent Forrest missed potential game-tying 3-pointers in the final seconds.

Vassell led the Seminoles with 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He was the only FSU player in double figures.

Virginia, meanwhile, had three players in double figures, led by Mamadi Diakite, who had 19 points and nine rebounds. Diakite, who was 13 of 36 on the year from 3-point range coming into the game, was 3 of 3 on Tuesday night against the Seminoles.

Clark added 15 points and Braxton Key finished with 13.

Virginia was 20 of 23 from the free-throw line. Florida State was 7 of 11.

The Cavaliers, who had 17 turnovers, shot 44 percent from the floor. The Seminoles, who raced out to an 8-0 lead, shot 38.9 percent overall and 35 percent from 3. They were also out-rebounded 37-23.

Tuesday night's defeat was the first loss for FSU since the defeat in Bloomington, Ind., to Indiana in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

It was an enormous win for Virginia, which is now 14-6 on the season.

Florida State plays again on Saturday at Virginia Tech.

