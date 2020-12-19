The No. 15 Florida State men's basketball team came into Saturday night with the nation's second-longest streak of home victories against non-conference opponents at 41. The Seminoles had won 27 straight home games against all competition.

Those streaks have been reset to zero, thanks to a stunning 86-74 upset victory by visiting Central Florida. It was UCF's first win over FSU in 12 tries all-time.

The Golden Knights (2-1) torched the Seminoles' normally stingy defense in the second half, connecting on 57.1 percent of their shots from the field and 60.0 percent from 3-point range.

UCF, which hadn't played in two weeks and had played just two games all season, was led by three primary scorers -- Brandon Mahan (32 points), Isaiah Adams (22) and Darin Green Jr. (20) -- who combined to score 74 of the Knights' 86 points.

