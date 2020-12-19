Streaks snapped: No. 15 FSU stunned at home by UCF, 86-74
The No. 15 Florida State men's basketball team came into Saturday night with the nation's second-longest streak of home victories against non-conference opponents at 41. The Seminoles had won 27 straight home games against all competition.
Those streaks have been reset to zero, thanks to a stunning 86-74 upset victory by visiting Central Florida. It was UCF's first win over FSU in 12 tries all-time.
The Golden Knights (2-1) torched the Seminoles' normally stingy defense in the second half, connecting on 57.1 percent of their shots from the field and 60.0 percent from 3-point range.
UCF, which hadn't played in two weeks and had played just two games all season, was led by three primary scorers -- Brandon Mahan (32 points), Isaiah Adams (22) and Darin Green Jr. (20) -- who combined to score 74 of the Knights' 86 points.
Florida State (4-1) was led by senior guard M.J. Walker with 22 points, and the Seminoles got 14 apiece from RaiQuan Gray and Anthony Polite.
FSU hadn't lost a home game in almost two years, since Jan. 22, 2019.
The Seminoles led by 10 points in the first half and five points at halftime, but UCF grabbed control midway through the second half and never let go.
Florida State's next game is Monday at home against Gardner-Webb (7 p.m., Fox SportsSouth).
