Strong first day in pads has FSU's Mike Norvell excited

While several position groups and individual players shined, some of the best reviews came once again for the offensive line -- a group that has welcomed 10 new additions since the end of last season, including four experienced college transfers.

“I was extremely pleased with today’s practice … speed, intensity, some physicality showed up today with pads,” Norvell said. “As a whole, both sides of the ball, you saw some really good things.”

When Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell spoke after the third day of preseason practice Friday, the first with pads since spring football, it took about all of 10 seconds to realize it was a strong day overall.

Norvell singled out offensive tackle Robert Scott as a standout on Friday, but the praise extended to over a dozen offensive linemen.

“That is a big help. The guys, they’re stronger. I like the competition that we have. All three units that were repping, there’s some good-sized guys,” Norvell said. “Those six young guys, it’s going to be fun to watch them grow and develop. … I like what we’re doing in the trenches.”

* PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS: Tom Lang breaks down skill players and the trenches

Fourth-year defensive end Derrick McLendon, who is competing for a starting job, said the difference in the OL group from last year is significant.

“Last season, no disrespect to our O-Line last season, you didn’t see at practice us going three-deep in the reps and O-Lineman still winning, honestly,” McLendon said. “We were going three-deep into the rotation [Friday], and you saw good offensive linemen. You saw good flashes of those young guys. Us bringing those young guys in early really helped.”

In fact, both veteran players who spoke after Friday’s practice echoed Norvell’s sentiments.

“It’s nice to have a steady third offensive line, right?” senior offensive guard Dillan Gibbons said. “What’s really nice about it is you've got a lot of young guys. As an offensive linemen, it’s tough to come into college football and be competitive … it’s nice to see that buy-in. We have a lot of young guys who actually care about football.

"Julian Armella has done a great job just adjusting, coming in as a true freshman and actually kicking some butt. I am really proud to be a part of this offensive line. Having that third string, having that competitiveness across the board, makes everyone better and makes everyone rise to the top.”

At defensive back, Norvell praised redshirt freshman safety Shyheim Brown, saying he “brings the right attitude to practice,” which for Brown is picking up where he left off from last year’s fall camp. Brown is expected to be a main factor in the Seminoles' safety rotation this season.

Another DB singled out by Norvell was junior Jarrian Jones, who has started nine games over the past two seasons at cornerback. Norvell said the ’Noles have had the former Mississippi State transfer working some at the nickelback position in camp, and the coaches have liked what they've seen.

“We’re challenging him. We’ve moved him around a little bit,” Norvell said. “Put him in a little bit at the nickel position. Jarrian is a very talented young man. He’s played a lot of ball and had some really good moments here, but it’s just that consistency. I think he’s grown, he’s gotten better.”

Also praised by Norvell on Friday were essentially every linebacker on the roster, plus the reserve tight ends, who have been operating so far without senior leader Camm McDonald. The three-year starter has been limited early in camp by an undisclosed injury, but Norvell said the backups haven't missed a beat.