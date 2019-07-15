News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 15:57:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Subscribers - 10 percent discount at Garnet and Gold

Warchant.com Staff
Warchant.com

Warchant.com subscribers received a 10% discount on purchases at Garnet & Gold. The subscriber discount applies to purchases made at any of the locations in Tallahassee, and at the on-line store - garnetandgold.com.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}