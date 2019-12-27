Sun Bowl Insider: Seminoles planning to mix business with pleasure
EL PASO, Texas -- There was a time when the Florida State football program might not have been overjoyed about a bowl trip to far west Texas.
For years -- decades even -- the Seminoles were regular visitors to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the Orange Bowl in Miami and a variety of other prestigious New Year's Day showdowns.
But after missing the postseason in 2018 for the first time in nearly 40 years, the Seminoles appeared more than happy Friday to be preparing near the Texas-Mexico border for the Dec. 31 Sun Bowl against Arizona State.
When asked what he was doing this time last year, FSU quarterback James Blackman said he didn't even want to think about it.
"I was back at home," Blackman said. "It wasn't a great feeling at all."
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***
Blackman was one of three FSU players, along with interim head coach Odell Haggins, who spoke with the media before the Seminoles' first on-site practice Friday morning, and they all shared a similar message:
They plan to focus and prepare for their game against Arizona State -- a team that went 7-5 this season with a win over then-No. 6 Oregon -- but they also have every intention of enjoying themselves.
"We know we want to win -- that's the main goal," Blackman said. "But we also want to have fun and create memories with each other."
"I'm glad I can have this last hoo-rah with the guys," said senior placekicker Ricky Aguayo.
Shortly after flying into El Paso on Thursday, Florida State's players were treated to an event at Top Golf, where they showed off their sometimes unorthodox golf swings. Then they were treated to dinner inside Sun Bowl Stadium and got to pick out their bowl gifts (with a $300 limit) from a selection that featured everything from sunglasses and speaker systems to grills and blenders.
The next morning, they went through a normal practice routine at nearby Eastwood High School.
"The message is, 'Have fun and let's work hard together,'" Haggins said. "We're here for a reason. Come out and play well."
The idea of mixing business with pleasure is common at many bowls, but it is especially appropriate for the 2019 Seminoles. Not only did they have to rally late in the season to become bowl eligible, but they also are in the midst of their second head coaching transition in just over two years.
Willie Taggart was dismissed in early November after posting a 9-12 record, and new head coach Mike Norvell was hired earlier this month.
"We've been through a lot of adversity this year," said junior defensive end Janarius Robinson.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news