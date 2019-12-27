Blackman was one of three FSU players, along with interim head coach Odell Haggins, who spoke with the media before the Seminoles' first on-site practice Friday morning, and they all shared a similar message:

They plan to focus and prepare for their game against Arizona State -- a team that went 7-5 this season with a win over then-No. 6 Oregon -- but they also have every intention of enjoying themselves.

"We know we want to win -- that's the main goal," Blackman said. "But we also want to have fun and create memories with each other."

"I'm glad I can have this last hoo-rah with the guys," said senior placekicker Ricky Aguayo.

Shortly after flying into El Paso on Thursday, Florida State's players were treated to an event at Top Golf, where they showed off their sometimes unorthodox golf swings. Then they were treated to dinner inside Sun Bowl Stadium and got to pick out their bowl gifts (with a $300 limit) from a selection that featured everything from sunglasses and speaker systems to grills and blenders.

The next morning, they went through a normal practice routine at nearby Eastwood High School.

"The message is, 'Have fun and let's work hard together,'" Haggins said. "We're here for a reason. Come out and play well."

The idea of mixing business with pleasure is common at many bowls, but it is especially appropriate for the 2019 Seminoles. Not only did they have to rally late in the season to become bowl eligible, but they also are in the midst of their second head coaching transition in just over two years.

Willie Taggart was dismissed in early November after posting a 9-12 record, and new head coach Mike Norvell was hired earlier this month.

"We've been through a lot of adversity this year," said junior defensive end Janarius Robinson.