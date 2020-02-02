It's a busy Sunday for the Florida State football coaching staff as the Seminoles wrap up some official weekend visits and welcome several underclassmen for unofficial visits.

The morning got off to an emotional start as the Seminoles welcomed a group of players from Deerfield Beach, who are coping with their second tragic death of a teammate in recent weeks.

According to reports out of South Florida, 15-year-old Terrance Jackson was shot and killed outside of a funeral on Saturday. He was originally supposed to be with his teammates visiting colleges, but stayed behind to attend the funeral, where he was killed.

Deerfield Beach's players were at Auburn on Saturday and arrived at Florida State on Sunday morning.

Jackson's death comes just weeks after another Deerfield football player, Bryce Gowdy, committed suicide before leaving to attend Georgia Tech on scholarship.

Here is what the scene looked like on Sunday outside of Doak Campbell Stadium, as the entire Florida State coaching staff and support staff went out into the parking lot to greet the Deerfield Beach players and coaches as they arrived: