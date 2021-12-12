Sunday live updates from FSU Football's big recruiting weekend

Just a few days before the start of the early signing period, the Florida State football coaching staff is wrapping up weekend visits on Sunday with several elite prospects.

Among those who we'll be checking in with today are 5-star OL Julian Armella, 4-star DB Azareyeh Thomas, top JUCO DB Marquise Gilbert and Oregona WR transfer Mycah Pittman.

The early signing period starts this Wednesday, Dec. 15.