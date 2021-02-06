Warchant - Super Bowl LV: How Chiefs, Bucs starters ranked in high school

The Super Bowl is Sunday but before the players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing for all the marbles, almost all of them were rated during the Rivals era dating back to 2002. Here is a look at the rankings of the starters for both Super Bowl teams - as there were hits but also misses.

KANSAS CITY OFFENSE

KANSAS CITY DEFENSE

TAMPA BAY OFFENSE

The miracle that is Tom Brady came through the high school ranks before the Rivals era but he would have clearly been a five-star prospect and no other ranking would have ever been considered. Joking, of course, but Brady has transcended the game and is arguably the greatest player in NFL history. At running back, Ronald Jones was a high four-star who was the eighth-best running back in the 2015 class that had some hits and misses along the way. At receiver, Antonio Brown was a walk-on at Central Michigan so he was not ranked, Mike Evans was a three-star athlete and Scotty Miller was a two-star who picked Bowling Green over his only other offers from North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was a four-star recruit out of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Woodland Hills. Tampa’s offensive line has to be one of the most interesting in the NFL. Tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs were four-star recruits and Smith was just outside the Rivals100. The interior is intriguing, though, as guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa played at Hobart College and Humboldt State, respectively, and center Ryan Jensen starred at Colorado State-Pueblo.

TAMPA BAY DEFENSE