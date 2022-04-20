Surging Seminoles look to stay hot against another ranked foe tonight
When you're chasing the postseason, every game has great value.
And right now, the Florida State baseball team is in the midst of doing just that, hoping a hot stretch will not only ensure another berth in the NCAA Tournament but perhaps a hosting seed on the first or second weekends.
Both are still in play for now, thanks to a terrific past week in which the Seminoles went 4-0 with a win over Florida and a sweep of a top-10 Louisville squad.
The Seminoles (22-13) have themselves another challenge tonight at home in a tougher-than-normal midweek game.
Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Today's opponent, Georgia Southern, is currently 24-11 on the season and ranked No. 25 in the country. Even more important from the Seminoles' perspective, the Eagles are currently ranked No. 7 in the nation in RPI -- thanks to wins over the likes of Georgia Tech, Georgia, Mercer, and two wins over nationally ranked Texas State.
"They're as good as you'll find," FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. said of the Eagles. "Every guy we've talked to and what we've looked at already, they're impressive. They really pick the baseball up. They don't beat themselves. They're constantly putting pressure on you. And they throw the ball over the plate.
"So, it's a combination that equals a lot of winning. And that's what they've been doing. They're very good."
Florida State was very, very good last week.
And Martin Jr. hopes his team can keep that trend going today and then into the weekend at Clemson.
With Sunday starter Ross Dunn struggling lately, he has been pulled out of the weekend rotation and replaced with midweek starter Carson Montgomery. So, that has freed up a spot on the mound for the Seminoles.
Martin Jr. said they would go with sophomore right-hander Jackson Nezuh to start the game against the Eagles. He has a 5.00 ERA in nine innings so far this season.
"We felt like he's the freshest arm we've got," Martin Jr. said. "So, we're going to run him out and see how far we can go with him. And we'll piece it together from there."
Clearly, conference games are still the most valuable ones to win for college baseball teams -- especially teams in Power 5 conferences. But this is a rare opportunity to get a midweek game at home that can actually boost a postseason resume.
And with the way the Seminoles played last week, another good performance tonight wouldn't just be meaningful from an RPI perspective, but from a confidence outlook as well.
It could keep that momentum going heading into Clemson this weekend and beyond.
"I know that we're pretty dang good," Martin Jr. said of his team. "I like the group. Some guys are starting to heat up offensively. Of course, that's contagious. So, we're starting to get some guys going. And they weren't going at one time. And then we didn't pitch it well. We couldn't pick the ball up. And some bad luck. We had a little bit of everything during that horrible nine-game stretch.
"They've stayed the course, they've bought in. And I feel like we've turned the corner."
Martin Jr. said freshman James Tibbs, who is currently hitting .314 with six homers and eight doubles, should be available this week after sustaining a minor injury in the Louisville series.
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council