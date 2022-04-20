Surging Seminoles look to stay hot against another ranked foe tonight

The Seminoles (22-13) have themselves another challenge tonight at home in a tougher-than-normal midweek game.

Both are still in play for now, thanks to a terrific past week in which the Seminoles went 4-0 with a win over Florida and a sweep of a top-10 Louisville squad.

And right now, the Florida State baseball team is in the midst of doing just that, hoping a hot stretch will not only ensure another berth in the NCAA Tournament but perhaps a hosting seed on the first or second weekends.

Today's opponent, Georgia Southern, is currently 24-11 on the season and ranked No. 25 in the country. Even more important from the Seminoles' perspective, the Eagles are currently ranked No. 7 in the nation in RPI -- thanks to wins over the likes of Georgia Tech, Georgia, Mercer, and two wins over nationally ranked Texas State.

"They're as good as you'll find," FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. said of the Eagles. "Every guy we've talked to and what we've looked at already, they're impressive. They really pick the baseball up. They don't beat themselves. They're constantly putting pressure on you. And they throw the ball over the plate.

"So, it's a combination that equals a lot of winning. And that's what they've been doing. They're very good."

Florida State was very, very good last week.

And Martin Jr. hopes his team can keep that trend going today and then into the weekend at Clemson.

With Sunday starter Ross Dunn struggling lately, he has been pulled out of the weekend rotation and replaced with midweek starter Carson Montgomery. So, that has freed up a spot on the mound for the Seminoles.

Martin Jr. said they would go with sophomore right-hander Jackson Nezuh to start the game against the Eagles. He has a 5.00 ERA in nine innings so far this season.

"We felt like he's the freshest arm we've got," Martin Jr. said. "So, we're going to run him out and see how far we can go with him. And we'll piece it together from there."

Clearly, conference games are still the most valuable ones to win for college baseball teams -- especially teams in Power 5 conferences. But this is a rare opportunity to get a midweek game at home that can actually boost a postseason resume.

And with the way the Seminoles played last week, another good performance tonight wouldn't just be meaningful from an RPI perspective, but from a confidence outlook as well.