Surprising miscues on special teams sparked FSU collapse vs. Pitt
During a season filled with inconsistency everywhere, the one constant positive for the Florida State football team in 2020 had been special teams.
Until Saturday.
Not only did the Seminoles fail to win the battle for "hidden yards" for maybe the first time all year, but they also committed two crucial mistakes that helped Pitt rally from an 11-point deficit and eventually pull away for a lopsided victory.
"It was the worst performance we've had on special teams this year," said FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who has said repeatedly that his program's identity will be established through excellence in the kicking game. "As much time as we pour into that, we've got to perform better. ... It was disappointing. We talked about it as an entire team."
** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **
It might sound far-fetched based on the 41-17 final score, but there was a point late in the first quarter Saturday when it appeared the Seminoles might actually be on the verge of blowing out the Panthers.
FSU was already leading, 14-3, when defensive end Joshua Kaindoh hit the arm of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett during a third-down pass attempt. The original ruling on the field was that Pickett fumbled, and FSU linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown and an apparent 21-3 advantage.
But replay officials determined Pickett's arm was moving forward, meaning it actually was a forward pass and the Panthers would have to punt from their own 28-yard line.
That's when the Seminoles were first let down by their special teams.
As Pitt punter Kirk Christodoulou lined up for his kick, FSU return man Keyshawn Helton was standing on his own 30-yard line. But instead of catching the ball and attempting a return, Helton let the ball bounce and roll to the Seminoles' 14-yard line, which completely flipped field position.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news