During a season filled with inconsistency everywhere, the one constant positive for the Florida State football team in 2020 had been special teams.

Until Saturday.

Not only did the Seminoles fail to win the battle for "hidden yards" for maybe the first time all year, but they also committed two crucial mistakes that helped Pitt rally from an 11-point deficit and eventually pull away for a lopsided victory.

"It was the worst performance we've had on special teams this year," said FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who has said repeatedly that his program's identity will be established through excellence in the kicking game. "As much time as we pour into that, we've got to perform better. ... It was disappointing. We talked about it as an entire team."

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **



