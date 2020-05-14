"We are going into this year with the anticipation of playing, at this point in time," Swofford said in a video teleconference with the media. "Most all of our institutions are indicating that they intend to open, in various fashions, as we go into the fall. But there's a lot that can happen between now and then."

After finishing up this week's ACC spring meetings, which featured coaches and administrators from all 14 full-time member schools and Notre Dame, Swofford acknowledged that the league has "more questions than answers" about plans for this upcoming football season and the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is very far from any other year.

In any other year, ACC Commissioner John Swofford explained Thursday afternoon, this would be a time for conference and school officials to take a deep breath and relax. To wrap up the final few weeks of the academic year and recharge for the upcoming football season.

The ACC's spring meetings, which typically are conducted at the posh Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island, were conducted over several days via videoconferencing software.

With a decision about the upcoming season not required until early to mid-July, that gives the conference another six to eight weeks to map out a plan. Swofford said the league has put together a COVID-19 medical advisory committee to keep the university presidents and conference staffers abreast of the latest developments with the disease, and to devise protocols for a return of sports.

The group, which will be led by Duke medical professor Dr. Cameron Wolfe, will determine the risk factors associated with a return, what protocols will be needed to protect everyone involved, and a plan for what happens if a player, coach or support staff member tests positive for the virus.

"Testing is going to be critical for us to get back to play," Swofford said, adding that the colleges will try to learn from what professional sports leagues do this summer. He and other conference commissioners actually participated in a conference call last week with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss options.

"Life is often about Plan B," Swofford said. "So if Plan A doesn't work, then you go to Plan B. Well, we're gonna have to be ready for a Plan C and a Plan D."

Describing this as the "greatest challenge" facing college athletics during his many years in the business, the 71-year-old Swofford said the ACC is preparing for at least four different scenarios:

A. All sports are played as scheduled during the 2020-21 academic year;

B. There's an abbreviated football schedule;

C. There's no football season, but basketball and spring sports are played;

D. All sports are canceled for the year.

Swofford emphasized that league officials "don't anticipate" that worst-case scenario coming to fruition, but he added that all possibilities have to be considered.

Much of the question-and-answer portion of Swofford's media call focused on a variety of hypotheticals.

When asked if could envision a scenario where the conference moves forward with a football season even if some schools are unable to participate, Swofford said that definitely could be an option.

"I don't know what the threshold is," he said. "We haven't really reached a point of having that discussion; I'm sure we will in due time, as to whether it's three-fourths or two-thirds or 50 percent, or whatever it might be. But I don't think some schools not being able to compete necessarily keeps the majority of the schools who could compete from competing. But again, it's premature to answer that question fully at this point."

*ALSO SEE: Ira Schoffel on the chances of college football being played this season

Swofford also was asked how the ACC would handle a situation where some colleges are able to start practicing or playing earlier than others.

While the goal would be establishing a uniform start time, the commissioner said he also understands that some schools will be affected by decisions made by state health officials, governors and other governing bodies.

"We are in 10 different states," Swofford said. "And the states have a great deal to say as to whether games can be played, and under what circumstances. Obviously, the hope is that all 14 of our schools -- or the 15 counting Notre Dame in those six games with Notre Dame -- that everybody can be on the same page. ...

"We'll just have to wait and see."

While NCAA President Mark Emmert and others have suggested that college football won't be played if students are not back physically on campus this fall, Swofford said that wasn't necessarily a deal-breaker. He did say the concept would be difficult for him and others to accept.

He also wouldn't rule out the possibility of student-athletes returning to campuses this summer before other students. According to reports, the Southeastern Conference is expected to decide next week whether athletes can come back on June 1 or June 15.

"Some (schools) would like to see that, yes," Swofford said. "It's not that out of the ordinary. We've been bringing players back to campus before the fall semester had started, and before other students were there, for preseason camp forever. So that wouldn't be terribly different. ...

"I don't think we would be bringing any student-athletes back probably without an anticipation -- and an expectation -- that the university was going to be opening, however that institution defines opening, in the fall. And with some anticipation that we would be having a season."

For more details from Swofford's media session -- including revenue updates and the potential for changes to postseason ACC tournaments -- visit this updates thread on the Tribal Council.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council