Ta'Niya Latson drives for game-winner at buzzer as FSU wins at No. 13 UNC

Everyone in the arena knew who would get the ball on the final possession. Four North Carolina defenders couldn't stop Ta'Niya Latson.
A junior guard, Latson took the inbounds pass and pump faked two UNC defenders, then drove to the bucket and split two more defenders as FSU defeated the No. 13 Tar Heels 86-84 in a dramatic, see-saw game on Sunday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.
"We were able to get the ball in the hands of our best player. And she went and did what amazing players do," FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "I'm just so proud of her poise."
Latson scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half. She finished 10 of 22, dishing seven assists and pulling down four rebounds. Latson has scored 20 or more points in 17 games this season.
Of all her game-winners at various levels, Latson said this one is her favorite.
"I had to just get open — off of straight instincts," Latson said. "Just getting to the basket, that's my strong suit. I've been wanting this moment. I've been wanting to embrace it. Coach has been saying all week, 'Embrace the heart.' My team encouraged me the whole way through."
FSU hung on in a tense battle with one of the nation's top teams on the road and with Makayla Timpson fouled out and only played 23 minutes. Timpson had 15 points and eight rebounds but missed the final five minutes, 43 seconds.
The Seminoles (16-4, 6-2 ACC) picked up their first quadrant 1 victory of the season and did so on the road. FSU is 2-2 in league road games.
"It's huge," Wyckoff said. "That's our first quad 1 win and it's on the road. It's big for our resume."
Sydney Bowles shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range, producing 18 critical points. Bowles made a 3-pointer late to give FSU an 84-82 win with two seconds to go.
"She was hot the whole game," Latson said. "She hit a huge one. I'm super proud of her. And we're all proud of her. Just happy to see her knocking down shots."
UNC responded with Reniya Kelly's drive to tie it up at 84 with four seconds left.
FSU's bench called a timeout, setting up the inbounds play at the Seminoles' end of the court for the last possession.
Malea Williams added 11 points and nine rebounds in 27 minutes.
"The girls did a really good job of just staying in the moment," Wyckoff said. "We had talked about all of the things ahead of time, how this was just going to be a knock-down, drag out. That we were going to have to respond. That none of it was going to be easy. They were mentally prepared for that."
The Seminoles shot well on the day. They were 31 of 77 (40.3 percent) from the floor, 9 of 20 (45 percent) from 3-point range and made 15 of 16 (93.8 percent) free-throw attempts.
Maria Gakdeng led UNC with 21 points and four rebounds.
Up next
FSU plays at Boston College on Thursday at 6 p.m.
