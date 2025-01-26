Ta'Niya Latson drives for game-winner at buzzer as FSU wins at No. 13 UNC

Everyone in the arena knew who would get the ball on the final possession. Four North Carolina defenders couldn't stop Ta'Niya Latson.

A junior guard, Latson took the inbounds pass and pump faked two UNC defenders, then drove to the bucket and split two more defenders as FSU defeated the No. 13 Tar Heels 86-84 in a dramatic, see-saw game on Sunday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.

"We were able to get the ball in the hands of our best player. And she went and did what amazing players do," FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "I'm just so proud of her poise."

Latson scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half. She finished 10 of 22, dishing seven assists and pulling down four rebounds. Latson has scored 20 or more points in 17 games this season.

Of all her game-winners at various levels, Latson said this one is her favorite.

"I had to just get open — off of straight instincts," Latson said. "Just getting to the basket, that's my strong suit. I've been wanting this moment. I've been wanting to embrace it. Coach has been saying all week, 'Embrace the heart.' My team encouraged me the whole way through."