FSU sports information

Sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson recorded a 30-point performance for the second straight game on Sunday to lead No. 22 Florida State Women’s Basketball past Wake Forest 73-61 at the Tucker Center.

After dropping 30 just two days ago in the Seminoles’ (11-3, 2-0) ACC-opening win vs. Georgia Tech, Latson repeated her performance against a physical Demon Deacons (4-9, 0-1) squad. The Miami native had 20 of her 30 points in the second half, shooting 10 of 20 from the floor, 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and drew five fouls overall.

Junior forward Makayla Timpson added her second straight double-double, scoring 11 points along with 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Timpson has 20 career double-doubles and seven this season.

Wake Forest cut the FSU lead to just 47-41 through three quarters, but the Seminoles once again turned up their play in the fourth. FSU out-scored Wake Forest, 26-20, in the final period, with Latson scoring 15 fourth-quarter points and going 7 of 7 from the line.

Junior guard O’Mariah Gordon added 12 points with four rebounds and three assists.

FSU out-rebounded Wake Forest 39-35, as sophomore Brianna Turnage assisting on the glass with six rebounds.

The first quarter was a battle fought between the two teams for every basket, but ultimately Wake Forest managed to stay one point ahead to bring the score to 16-15. On the Seminoles’ side, Gordon led the team in scoring with six points going 3-of-4 on field goals and bringing in two rebounds in the first.

The second quarter matched the intensity of the first. However, FSU found its rhythm and forced its way ahead out-scoring the Demon Deacons 21-10 in the second for a first half score of 36-26. Latson led all scorers in the first half with 10, six of which came in the second quarter.

The Noles built on their success in the first half and used it to stay ahead in the third quarter for a score of 47-41. Latson once again led her team in scoring during the third quarter adding five points to her total, bringing her game total to 15 before scoring another 15 points in the fourth.