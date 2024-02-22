Florida State continued a hot February, and a win on Thursday that secured a 10th season with 20 or more victories.

Ta'Niya Latson scored 34 points on 14 of 25 shooting as the Seminoles handled Boston College 84-71 on Thursday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Latson also had four assists, four rebounds and three steals. She scored 30 or more points for the seventh time in her sophomore season and was one off her career high (35 points, which came at Florida on Nov. 17).

Makayla Timpson had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for FSU (20-8, 11-5 ACC). But the junior forward fell short of a sixth straight double-double.

O'Mariah Gordon added 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

Avery Treadwell had seven points and five rebounds in the freshman's best game at FSU.

The Seminoles shot 48.6 percent (34 of 73) from the floor but were a dreadful 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

BC also won the rebounding edge, 46-39.

The Seminoles did not play Brianna Turnage, Carla Viegas or Sakyia White. All three were on the bench to watch the game.

Timpson and Sara Bejedi were honored before the game for scoring their 1,000th career point a week ago. Bejedi scored eight points on 3 of 16 shooting.

FSU improved to 6-2 in ACC games at home.