Ta'Niya Latson scored 32 points on 12 of 21 shooting as the Florida State women's basketball team defeated Florida 92-77 on Wednesday night.

Latson shot 12 of 21 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. She also had five rebounds and four assists for the Seminoles (4-0). The freshman guard leads the nation in scoring.

FSU led most of the game before Florida climbed back and tied it, 61-61, with 2:43 left in the third period. Makayla Timpson's jumper just seven seconds later gave FSU the lead again and UF suffered through a long drought. The Seminoles opened up an 83-64 lead with 5:02 left.

The Seminoles have won seven straight in the series with Florida.

Timpson and Maria Valenzuela each had 13 points, while O'Mariah Gordon and Jaz Massengill added 10 points. A sophomore, Timpson had nine rebounds and four blocks.

FSU shot 34 of 67 (50.7 percent) from the floor, 6 of 18 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc and 18 of 24 (75 percent) from the free-throw line.

Kirsten Deans had 23 points for Florida (2-1).

The Seminoles travel to Houston on Saturday at 5 p.m. (ESPN+).