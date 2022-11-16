Ta'Niya Latson scores 32 as FSU pulls away late to defeat Florida
Ta'Niya Latson scored 32 points on 12 of 21 shooting as the Florida State women's basketball team defeated Florida 92-77 on Wednesday night.
Latson shot 12 of 21 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. She also had five rebounds and four assists for the Seminoles (4-0). The freshman guard leads the nation in scoring.
FSU led most of the game before Florida climbed back and tied it, 61-61, with 2:43 left in the third period. Makayla Timpson's jumper just seven seconds later gave FSU the lead again and UF suffered through a long drought. The Seminoles opened up an 83-64 lead with 5:02 left.
The Seminoles have won seven straight in the series with Florida.
Timpson and Maria Valenzuela each had 13 points, while O'Mariah Gordon and Jaz Massengill added 10 points. A sophomore, Timpson had nine rebounds and four blocks.
FSU shot 34 of 67 (50.7 percent) from the floor, 6 of 18 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc and 18 of 24 (75 percent) from the free-throw line.
Kirsten Deans had 23 points for Florida (2-1).
The Seminoles travel to Houston on Saturday at 5 p.m. (ESPN+).