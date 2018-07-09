Typically at this point of summer, die-hard Florida State football fans are engaged in one of two countdowns -- they're either checking off the days until the Seminoles' season opener, or they're waiting impatiently for the start of preseason practice in August.

This year, FSU fans have a third major football event to get excited about.

Willie Taggart's "Saturday Night Live" camp is coming to Doak Campbell Stadium -- and FSU fans will be encouraged to attend.

While recruits have been talking about it for months, the details of this high-profile event haven't come into focus until now, as invitations are being sent to the Seminoles' top targets for the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes.

The event, which is expected to take place on Saturday, July 28, inside Doak Campbell, will feature dozens of the nation's top prospects and will be open to the public. The camp will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and fans will be encouraged to show up early to the free event.

Last year at Oregon, Taggart's "Saturday Night Live" event drew thousands of fans and was a major recruiting success for the Ducks, as they landed four verbal commitments. The event had to be moved to Autzen Stadium because of the large number of fans who wanted to attend.

During the Oregon event, the prospects competed in 7-on-7 action and also raced against other players in their position groups.



While the list of attendees will likely not be made public until closer to the event date, invitations to many top prospects were sent out this past weekend. They were sent in garnet envelopes that featured an "SNL18" logo and Willie Taggart's signature.