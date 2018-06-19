Taggart building bonds throughout FSU program by supporting others
For most college football coaches, social media is merely another weapon in their recruiting arsenal.
It’s a way to connect with prospects both as a group and, at times, individually. It’s also a method for expanding the program’s brand.
For Florida State coach Willie Taggart, it has been much more than that.
While Taggart is certainly adept at using Twitter for recruiting purposes -- his “Ring, Ring, Ring” tweets to announce a new commitment are immensely popular with fans, recruits and current players -- he also has used the platform to celebrate the achievements of Florida State’s other athletic programs.
Most recently, Taggart jumped on the social media app on Sunday to cheer on former FSU golfer Brooks Koepka, who had won his second straight U.S. Open. And before that, he was celebrating the Seminole softball team’s national championship and baseball team’s ACC title.
Go Noles! #DidSomething https://t.co/hgnzlmfdzz— Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) June 17, 2018
Congratulations to @Coach_Alameda and @FSU_Softball on winning the National Championship. Go Noles🔥🔥🔥🔥#DidSomething #WinningIsLiving— Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) June 6, 2018
Congratulations to Coach Martin and @FSUBaseball on Back 2 Back ACC Champs. Go Noles! #DidSomething #Winners— Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) May 27, 2018
“We’re all part of one team,” Taggart said, when asked why he likes to tweet comments about the other programs. “We’re all part of the university.”
While it doesn’t take a great deal of time or effort to post those comments online, the gestures have not gone unnoticed. FSU athletics director Stan Wilcox said he has received numerous comments from other coaches and student-athletes, who were excited to see the football coach cheering them on publicly.
“It’s awesome. I think they all appreciate it,” Wilcox said. “He’s very good at being supportive of all of our sports. And all of our coaches appreciate that. I obviously appreciate that, because we are a family. It’s all about being a family, and he fits right in.”
Taggart’s efforts on social media are a stark contrast from former head coach Jimbo Fisher, who seemed to loathe everything about apps like Twitter and Instagram. FSU set up a Twitter account for Fisher and his assistant coaches, but he never used it. He also encouraged his players to stay away from social media during the season.
And while Fisher was known to attend FSU baseball games and the occasional men’s basketball tilt, that was about the extent of his involvement in other Seminole programs. Taggart, meanwhile, has generated a wealth of good faith throughout the university for promoting under-publicized programs such as track and field and tennis.
