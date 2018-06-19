For most college football coaches, social media is merely another weapon in their recruiting arsenal.

It’s a way to connect with prospects both as a group and, at times, individually. It’s also a method for expanding the program’s brand.

For Florida State coach Willie Taggart, it has been much more than that.

While Taggart is certainly adept at using Twitter for recruiting purposes -- his “Ring, Ring, Ring” tweets to announce a new commitment are immensely popular with fans, recruits and current players -- he also has used the platform to celebrate the achievements of Florida State’s other athletic programs.

Most recently, Taggart jumped on the social media app on Sunday to cheer on former FSU golfer Brooks Koepka, who had won his second straight U.S. Open. And before that, he was celebrating the Seminole softball team’s national championship and baseball team’s ACC title.